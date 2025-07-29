“We need a little bit more” - Sarina Wiegman issues plea to government about women’s football after guiding England Lionesses to Euro 2025 triumph

England Women's team head coach Sarina Wiegman has called for investment in women's football following the Lionesses' EURO 2025 win. The Dutch manager revealed that her team also sent a letter, urging the government to take action after their victory.

Speaking at the reception at 10 Downing Street, Wiegman said that England retaining the EURO title should not be considered as the final step. She wants more development in the game for the girls coming up.

She stated (via ESPN):

"This incredible team won the Euros and then straightaway sent a letter to you, the Government, asking for attention and asking for access to football for all girls. Steps have been taken but we're not done yet, we have to keep moving forward and we need a little bit more. We need some more investment. We're not there yet."

"In England we're up there but England needs to stay the trailblazer, it needs to be the big example. The players first but also the FA, the clubs, the Government, the country, the fans -- let's keep being the trailblazers."

The UK government followed up on the calls from Sarina Wiegman at the EURO 2025 reception and announced a new package to boost grassroots football. They also have plans that could more than double the share of primetime slots dedicated to women and girls at existing grassroots sports sites over the next five years, in a bid to provide equal access.

Sarina Wiegman apologises for 'heart attacks' during EURO 2025

Sarina Wiegman's side beat Spain in the final on Sunday in Switzerland after taking the match to the penalty shootout. Chelsea goalkeeper Hannah Hampton hogged the limelight as she saved two penalties in the 3-1 shootout win.

Wiegman spoke about the team's journey at the tournament and apologised for the 'heart attacks' over the course of their run to retain the European Championship.

She added:

"I have to make my apologies [for giving] you lots of heart attacks. You all made it through and we made it through and that's why we're here now. The team is just incredible, we won the Euros but making the final, we're already legendary, what the team has done and the team behind the team."

"Thank you so much for having us here. It's very, very special to be here and to be in this very nice garden with the way you set it up with all these pictures, it makes it more special, it's the first moment it sinks in a little bit because it was surreal what happened last night."

The Women's EURO 2025 win was Sarina Wiegman's third consecutive triumph in the tournament. She won the 2017 edition with the Netherlands and has now won back-to-back with England in 2022 and 2025.

