"We need to make some deals to make some deals" - Ruben Amorim details Manchester United's plan for summer transfer window

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim has claimed that the club need to sell some existing players to sign fresh players. This comes after the Red Devils' performance has been poor in the 2024-25 season.

Meanwhile, despite the introduction of new signings last summer, together with a managerial change, United have struggled on the pitch this season. Thus, in a press conference ahead of their FA Cup clash against Fulham, Amorim provided an update on the club's recruitment plans for the summer.

He said (via Utd District):

"We need to make some deals to make some deals. We know the situation. We are changing a lot of things in our squad and the academy. We are working on a lot of things. We are preparing the next season, for sure."

Last summer, the Red Devils reportedly spent £205.9 million on fresh player signings. Meanwhile, they were only able to make £94.7 million for player sales (via SkySports).

When evaluated, they had a deficit of £111.2 million, together with the deficits from the previous season. This implies that Manchester United would have to sell some players to make room and raise funds for fresh signings.

They would also have to balance their finances to avoid breaching the financial fair play regulations in the summer. Amid the financial situation, several fresh signings, such as Matthijs de Ligt and Joshua Zirkzee, among others, have struggled to impress.

In the Premier League standings, United are ranked 14th, having registered only 33 points from 27 games.

"He is a young kid that will learn” - Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim on Alejandro Garnacho's behavior

Manchester United FC v Ipswich Town FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

The Red Devils' head coach has claimed that Alejandro Garnacho is a young player who would learn with time. This comes after the Argentine stormed down the tunnel after being substituted in their 3-2 Premier League win over Ipswich Town on Wednesday (February 26).

Thus, in a press conference ahead of the FA Cup clash against Fulham, Amorim also addressed Garnacho's incident. He said (via Utd District):

"He is a young kid that will learn. The important thing is that in the next morning he was speaking with me. Zirkzee did the same thing [walking down the tunnel] but the context was different. We can deal with that and let's just move on."

The Argentine has scored eight goals and provided six assists in 40 appearances this season. Despite struggling to be consistent, Garnacho remains a key player in the attack for Manchester United.

