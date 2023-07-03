“We need people who win” – Logan Paul trolls Arsenal in video announcing PRIME collaboration with Barcelona

Logan Paul took a brutal jibe at Arsenal as he announced a link-up between Barcelona and his PRIME hydration drink. Paul runs the PRIME business with fellow social media influencer KSI.

The elder Paul sibling gave KSI a surprise as he took him in front of the Barcelona logo. On seeing it, KSI asked Paul (via Sports Manor):

"Why are we in front of a Barcelona crest?”

When Paul informed him about their new business partner, Gunners fan KSI said:

“Why? We have Arsenal.”

Paul continued slandering the Gunners, and said:

“Yeah, we do have Arsenal, but they got second. FC Barcelona got first. Quite frankly JJ, We need winners, we need Champions, we need people who win."

KSI, however, defended his favorite club's honor, reminding Paul who the winner was during the duo's exhibition boxing match in 2019. He said:

“What do you know about winning?"

Former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabrgas announced his retirement

Cesc Fabregas recently brought an end to his glowing career. The Spaniard represented clubs like the Gunners, Barca, Chelsea, AS Monaco, and Como 1907 during his illustrious career.

He will go down as one of the finest midfielders in recent history. Blessed with immense technique and vision, Fabregas played his game the beautiful way. His retirement statement read:

"It is with great sadness that the time has come for me to hang up my playing boots. From my first days at Barca, Arsenal, Barca again, Chelsea, Monaco and Como, I will treasure them all. From lifting the World Cup, the Euros, to winning everything in England and Spain and nearly all the European trophies, it has been a journey that I’ll never forget."

Fabregas added:

"All those who have helped me, my team-mates, coaches, directors, presidents, owners, fans and my agent. To all my family, from my parents and my sister to my wife and kids, I cherish your advice, mentorship and guidance. To my opponents who tried to knock me, thank you for making me stronger."

The midfielder further added he will now transform into another role in football. Fabregas is set to coach the reserve teams of his last club, Como 1907.

