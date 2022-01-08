“We need that player” – Ian Wright names signing that can make things ‘happen now’ for Arsenal

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has backed the Gunners to sign Dusan Vlahovic.

The Serbian forward is in great form and has delivered goals regularly for Fiorentina in the last year. Wright thinks Vlahovic is a perfect hybrid of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette and has backed Arsenal to sign him.

"They've done fantastic business up until this point," Wright said on the Kelly & Wrighty Show (via Express). "I believe they do need to get another striker, even if everything can be sorted with Aubameyang. I'm hearing Vlahovic from Fiorentina. We need that player who can be between Lacazette and Aubameyang."

Wright also spoke about Lacazette and Aubameyang's current situation at Arsenal.

"I don't know what's happening with Laca, I'd love him to stay, I don't know what's happening with him, and we don't know what's happening with Aubameyang."

Wright added:

"But if we can get that striker, hard-running striker, good link-up play, good finisher, which Vlahovic is, then you're starting to think it's starting to happen now for Arsenal. Then all of a sudden, Arsenal can start challenging and challenging seriously."

The former striker concluded:

"I think when you watch the game against City, if they can keep that level of consistency, then you have to say Arsenal are on their way to start getting into a place where they're challenging these teams."

Arsenal focusing on signing a midfielder in the winter transfer market

Arsenal are focusing on signing a midfielder this summer. The club has had to let go of Thomas Partey and Mohamed Elneny for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Both players will return to London in February. It has left the club in a dire position and short of midfielders. Speaking to the media, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta said:

"We are very, very short at the moment. We are going to move and we are going to look for options because we are very short there."

Arsenal have directed their energy to build a young team at the Emirates. The players that were brought in last summer were all 23 years old or under. It has helped Arteta build a youthful side at Arsenal.

Arsenal @Arsenal



@EmiratesFACup Read every word from Mikel's press conference Read every word from Mikel's press conference 👇🔜 @EmiratesFACup

Also Read Article Continues below

While looking for new players, the club will be mindful of the strategy implied so far and potentially buy another young player. The Gunners are currently fourth in the Premier League table and are still active in the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra