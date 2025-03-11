"We don't need a player like him" - Ex-Arsenal star Anders Limpar states why Gunners must drop Alexander Isak transfer pursuit for two alternatives

Former Arsenal midfielder Anders Limpar has opined that the Gunners should not sign the in-form Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak. The Swede added that the Gunners should rather sign Ollie Watkins of Aston Villa or Sporting CP's Viktor Gyokeres.

Ad

Speaking in association with bookmaker online, Limpar validated the growing opinion that Arsenal needs a striker. However, he was particularly concerned about the nature of the forward, saying (via GOAL):

“I think we are complete as a team, from the goalkeeper to the defending, midfielders, creative players, but we don’t have a striker. We don’t have a killer at the moment. To buy Isak, that’s going to cost us, for sure. He’s an unbelievable player, an unbelievable good goalscorer, and he’s skilled as a footballer. But I would rather say that we need a player like Ollie Watkins or the other Swede, Viktor Gyokeres because we will probably get more out of them when it comes to work rate."

Ad

Trending

He added:

“I love to see Alex play football, but at the moment, we don’t need a player like him. We need more like a killer, like Gyokeres, [or] an unbelievable all-rounder like Ollie Watkins. Alex is among the best at the moment but in the long run, over a period of two or three years, I would rather pick the other two players."

Ad

Isak has been one of the forwards that have been linked with the Gunners since last summer. As a target man, the Swede has been phenomenal for Eddie Howe's side. However, Limpar seems to be worried about Isak's work rate, given Arsenal's dynamic and flexible tactical attacking pattern.

Isak has registered 27 goal contributions in 32 appearances for the Magpies this season (22 goals and five assists). Given the level of creativity in the Gunners's midfield, Isak could thrive if he joins the Gunners.

Ad

Meanwhile, Ollie Watkins is a striker with a terrific mix of creativity and finishing. His flexibility in attack could also be properly utilized under Mikel Arteta's management if he is signed. Watkins has scored 14 goals and delivered 11 assists in 40 appearances under Unai Emery's stewardship at Villa this season.

Gyökeres is a similar striker to Isak. However, he has proven to be more precise in front of goal than the Newcastle forward. Having netted 39 goals and nine assists in 40 games, Gyökeres could transform Arsenal's attack if he joins them.

Ad

Who is Arsenal's top scorer of all time?

AC Milan v Paris Saint-Germain: Group F - UEFA Champions League 2023/24 - Source: Getty

Thierry Henry is the player who has scored the most goals for the north London outfit. The Frenchman was a fast and tricky striker who could also feature comfortably in the right and left flank in attack.

Ad

Henry scored 288 goals in 377 games for the Gunners and could be described as one of the Gunners' greatest players. He won two Premier League Golden Boots (2003-04 and 2005-06) as a Gunners forward. The Frenchman won two Premier League titles as an Arsenal target man.

Ian Wright is ranked second with 185 goals and Robin Van Persie comes third, having scored 132 goals for the Gunners.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback