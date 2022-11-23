"We need players who can run" - Cristiano Ronaldo gets rejected by Championship club after Manchester United contract termination 

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany has jokingly explained why the EFL Championship side will not be signing Cristiano Ronaldo following the forward's departure from Manchester United.

The Red Devils have announced that Ronaldo, 37, and the club have mutually agreed for the player's contract to be terminated.

Ronaldo is now a free agent and can talk to any club about a potential move.

He has lacked form for Manchester United this season, scoring just three goals and contributing two assists in 16 appearances across competitions.

Many have attributed Ronaldo's demise at Old Trafford to his lack of running and energy under Erik ten Hag.

Rob Blanchette @_Rob_B



Ronaldo is in the worst percentile in Europe.



Ronaldo 7.28

Rashford 14.92

Martial 13.54

Bruno 15.70



This is why Ten Hag doesn't want to play him. Still being 'told' " #CR7𓃵 does press." So here's the official numbers: the average Pressures in the top 5 leagues is 15.83.Ronaldo is in the worst percentile in Europe.Ronaldo 7.28Rashford 14.92Martial 13.54Bruno 15.70This is why Ten Hag doesn't want to play him. #MUFC Still being 'told' "#CR7𓃵 does press." So here's the official numbers: the average Pressures in the top 5 leagues is 15.83.Ronaldo is in the worst percentile in Europe.Ronaldo 7.28Rashford 14.92Martial 13.54Bruno 15.70This is why Ten Hag doesn't want to play him. #MUFC https://t.co/Mf4TFGGJsq

Kompany is part of BBC Sport's punditry team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He was in the broadcast studio when presenter Gary Lineker announced Ronaldo's departure from United.

Lineker asked Kompany whether he would be interested in signing the Portuguese striker.

He replied (via HLTCO):

“We need players who can run.”

Cristiano Ronaldo did impress during his first season back at United in 2021.

The veteran attacker scored 24 goals in 38 appearances despite the Red Devils finishing sixth and trophyless.

His sophomore campaign has been one rooted in turmoil as he has been at loggerheads with Ten Hag.

Kompany's Burnley are in superb form in the EFL Championship, sitting top of the table with 41 points from 21 games.

However, the Clarets will not be signing Cristiano Ronaldo anytime soon, judging by Kompany's remarks.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United react to his departure

The Portuguese bids Old Trafford farewell

Cristiano Ronaldo has made headlines this past week for his controversial interview with broadcaster Piers Morgan.

Among the topics of discussion for the Portuguese were his feelings of being betrayed by United, the disrespect shown by Ten Hag, and the state of the club.

Ronaldo's situation at Old Trafford had become untenable, and the two parties agreed to his departure.

The Portuguese striker released a statement on his Twitter account, saying:

“Following talks with Manchester United, we’ve mutually agreed to end our contract. I love Manchester United and I love the fans, that will never ever change.

He added:

"It feels like the right time to seek a new challenge. I wish Man Utd all the best”.

Meanwhile, United left a statement on its official website that read:

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future."

Get France vs Australia LIVE Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes