"We need players who can run!" - Vincent Kompany's old comments on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer resurface after Burnley get relegated

Vincent Kompany's old comments ruling Cristiano Ronaldo out of a move to Burnley have resurfaced after his side were relegated from the Premier League. The Clarets suffered a 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur today (May 11) to send them back to the EFL Championship.

Ronaldo no longer plays in the English top flight after leaving Manchester United in November 2022. The Portuguese icon became a free agent after mutually agreeing to terminate his contract with the Red Devils after a controversial interview.

There was a ton of speculation over Ronaldo's future and where he'd end up but Kompany was adamant it wouldn't be Turf Moor. The Burnley boss was working as a pundit that same month and was asked about signing the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. The Manchester City icon said while wearing a cheeky smile on BBC:

"We need players who can run."

Cristiano Ronaldo struggled in his final season with United as he became a bit-part player. He managed three goals and two assists in 16 games across competitions and made a much-wanted departure ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The greatest goalscorer in club history got back to his usual prolific standards after joining Saudi Pro League giants Al-Nassr. He arrived at Al-Awwal Park in January 2023 and has gone on to score 56 goals in 60 games across competitions.

Burnley's relegation comes amid being the second lowest goalscorers in the league (40). Their three-joint top scorers are Zeki Amdouni, Jacob Bruun Larsen, and Lyle Foster who have five apiece.

Cristiano Ronaldo thinks the Premier League is the only elite league in the world, feels La Liga has lost quality

Cristiano Ronaldo had an interesting take on the Premier League.

Cristiano Ronaldo is a Premier League legend with his rise into becoming one of the all-time greats occurring at Old Trafford. The Portuguese hero won three titles during his first spell with United.

The former Real Madrid superstar made a bold claim earlier this year about the English top flight. He insisted it was superior to La Liga, a league he feels has lost quality (via AS):

"La Liga has lost quality the only elite league in the world is the Premier League.”

Ronaldo left Madrid and La Liga in 2018 after a lengthy back-and-forth in Spanish football with Barcelona icon Lionel Messi. The duo have both exited those respective teams.

The Premier League has become arguably the most popular competition in world football. Manchester City have had a stranglehold on the title but the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool are showing vast progression.