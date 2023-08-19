“We need players totally with their heads in our team” - Erik ten Hag says Manchester United duo could leave the club

Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag has confirmed that the duo of Donny van de Beek and Brandon Williams could leave the club this summer.

The Dutch tactician made this known during an interview after his side's 2-0 loss away to Tottenham, citing that he needs players who are fully committed to the team.

Manchester United were blown away by Spurs, during their second PL game of the season, as the north London club secured all three points, courtesy of a 2-0 victory.

It was an underwhelming performance by the Red Devils and thus suggests that more activities could be done in the transfer window, in a bid to strengthen their squad.

United have been very much active in the transfer market thus far, after signing the likes of Rasmus Hojlund, Mason Mount, and Andre Onana for a combined transfer fee in excess of £150 million.

Ten Hag's men could still make do with at least one or two more names before the window shuts. Most importantly, some players could also be allowed to leave, for the sake of having a happy and balanced squad.

Head coach of the side, Ten Hag has already mentioned the duo of van de Beek and Williams as two players who could be allowed to leave the club. He suggested that he would want to have players whose 'heads are in the team'.

Speaking after the game against Spurs, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, he said:

"We need players totally with their heads in our team... it's obvious they are looking for something else.”

He also went on to reveal that former captain Harry Maguire wasn't available for the game against Spurs, citing injury concerns.

“He [Maguire] had a little problem in the last training session,” Ten Hag said.

Like Van de Beek and Williams, English defender Maguire also has a huge cloud of uncertainty surrounding his future at Manchester United. However, the 30-year-old defender has insisted that he will stay put at the club and fight for his place in the team.

Manchester United manager reveals that his side played well despite defeat at Spurs

The Red Devils were handed their first defeat of the 2023-24 football campaign courtesy of a 2-0 loss away at PL club side Tottenham.

Goals from Pape Matar Sarr and an own goal by United defender Lisandro Martinez were enough to condemn Manchester United to a disappointing defeat away from home.

Speaking after the game, Ten Hag opined that his team played well, especially in the first half of the game. He blamed their inability to score the game's first goal as the reason for their loss. In his words, via [Manchester Evening News]:

"I think first half, we played really well against a good Spurs side. We dominated the game in and out of possession. Spurs had problems but you have to score the first goal, the meaning of the first goal is so important.

Next up for Manchester United will be a home game against Nottingham Forest before they brace up to play the likes of Arsenal and in-form Brighton & Hove Albion in September.