"We need to prepare ourselves for the worst" - Arsenal star makes honest admissions as Gunners prepare for UEFA Champions League return

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli explained how the Gunners are approaching their return to the UEFA Champions League. The Premier League outfit made their last appearance in Europe's most elite competition back in the 2016-17 season.

Martinelli admitted that the club needs to be ready for worst-case scenarios as Arsenal will be coming up against some of the best sides in the continent. He said (via Mirror):

"I think we need to prepare ourselves for the worst, we need to prepare ourselves for the best teams and the whole team is doing that. I think we are ready for a new challenge."

The Brazil international added:

"It’s so important [our squad depth] because we have too many games in the season and it’s going to be tough again. We are ready to go and it’s good to have so many options."

Martinelli has established himself as a regular on the left wing under Gunners boss Mikel Arteta. In the previous campaign, the young Brazilian started 34 league games for Arsenal, scoring 15 goals and providing five assists, marking his best season in England.

Overall, Martinelli has scored 33 goals and provided 19 assists from 130 appearances across competitions since joining the north London outfit in 2019. He has one FA Cup to his name during his time at the Emirates.

Gabriel Martinelli comments on Arsenal signing who will provide competition on the left wing

Trossard in action

Arsenal signed former Brighton & Hove Albion F.C star Leandro Trossard in January for a reported fee of €24 million (via Trasnfermarkt). The Belgium international can play across the front three but is often deployed on the left flank.

Trossard could potentially challenge Martinelli for a starting position in the Gunners' line-up next season. However, the Brazilian seems to have taken well to the Trossard's arrival. He said (via Metro):

"He’ll be a very important player for us. We know his quality. He did very well at Brighton and will certainly help a lot. And we are trying to welcome him in the best possible way so that he can be calm and show his football.”

So far, the former Brighton man has scored one goal and provided 10 assists in 22 appearances for the north London club.