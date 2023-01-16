"We need a refresh" – Real Madrid fans want Carlo Ancelotti to be sacked as they call for ex-Chelsea boss to take the job after 3-1 Barcelona defeat

Real Madrid fans are understandably angry following their 3-1 loss to Barcelona in the Supercopa de Espana and they want Carlo Ancelotti sacked. The Bernabeu faithful demanded that former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel replace the legendary Italian.

The Madridistas were on the back burner at the King Fahd International Stadium as the Blaugrana dominated the proceedings and secured the trophy with relative ease. Two goals in the first half saw Xavi Hernandez's men set the match alight, they added another goal in the second half and guarded against complacency.

Karim Benzema managed to score a rebound, but the Real Madrid fans could not be consoled. Taking to Twitter, they slammed Carlo Ancelotti, lashing out at the manager for the loss while calling for Thomas Tuchel to resume in the Bernabeu dugout.

Here is a selection of their tweets:

Mubin  @MahmudulMubin44 @theMadridZone If this season Goes wrong, if we not win anything. Then the board and Ancelotti should take the blame. Full fanbase said the whole summer, the players we have aren’t enough, all the team Strengthen Ther squad. I have never seen madrid like this, in final, no intensity nothing. @theMadridZone If this season Goes wrong, if we not win anything. Then the board and Ancelotti should take the blame. Full fanbase said the whole summer, the players we have aren’t enough, all the team Strengthen Ther squad. I have never seen madrid like this, in final, no intensity nothing.

The Honest Madridista @IscoGoat22 @theMadridZone We've been playing awful since about November and this board is doing nothing about it @theMadridZone We've been playing awful since about November and this board is doing nothing about it

Prashant @Prashant121807 @theMadridZone Don Carlo ki thinking that miracles will happen every year. @theMadridZone Don Carlo ki thinking that miracles will happen every year.

joel joe manz @joeljoemanz7 We need a refresh @theMadridZone Ancelotti must go,and tell kroos, carvajal,Mendy,Modric,rudiger, militaô to leave our team pleaseWe need a refresh @theMadridZone Ancelotti must go,and tell kroos, carvajal,Mendy,Modric,rudiger, militaô to leave our team please🙏We need a refresh

Real Madrid lose El Clasico clash by 3-1 as Barcelona win Supercopa de Espana

Barcelona secured an unprecedented 14th Supercopa de Espana trophy in a dominant performance against archrivals Real Madrid in Saudi Arabia. The Catalan giants put on a commanding display, with midfielders Sergio Busquets, Gavi, and Frenkie de Jong providing a platform for the team to claim their first trophy of 2023.

Real Madrid had the first major effort in the 18th minute after a fine cross by Ferland Mendy found Karim Benzema in the Barcelona box. However, the Frenchman was unable to convert the chance, and proved to be the only shot the capital side managed to generate in the first half.

Barcelona did not squander their chance in the 33rd minute after they won the ball high in the Madrid half. Polish striker Robert Lewandowski had the presence of mind to play in Spanish youngster Gavi, who made no mistake with his shot going past Thibaut Courtois.

The pair of Lewandowski and Gavi would combine again before the half ended to double Blaugrana’s lead and see them head into the break 2-0 ahead. This time, Gavi turned provider for the second goal, setting up Lewandowski for his first-ever Clasico goal in a flowing move.

The Catalans were the better team in the first half and duly put the game to bed in the second half, with Pedri’s 69th-minute goal ending the match as a contest. Gavi and Lewandowski were also partners in crime, and the pair’s stellar performance was what they needed to put Los Blancos to the sword.

A consolation goal came from Karim Benzema as Real tried to give their fans something to cheer. However, it was too little too late, coming in injury time following 90 minutes of Barca domination.

