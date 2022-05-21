"We need a reset in the culture of the club" - Juan Mata delivers honest verdict on Manchester United's performances this season

Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata isn't happy with the club's poor outing this season.

The Red Devils have made themselves an object of mockery to opposition fans with their mediocre performances and Mata has called for something to be done.

"We need a reset in the culture of the club," the Spaniard said during an extended interview with The Athletic, via DailyMail.

"That's how I feel. The standards, what it means to represent this club to any player, what entitles you to play for Manchester United, what is expected on the pitch and off the pitch.

"Many things that need to be clear - this is Manchester United and anyone who doesn't meet those standards is not up to the task and should not be here. That's as clear as I can be."

Juan Mata also talked about the various distractions that came the club's way this season, noting that they could've dealt better with them.

"It's clear that on the pitch, we have made many mistakes. We could have also dealt better with certain situations that were happening in the club, managers changing, negative things. I think at the end of the day we let that maybe affect too much the energy of Carrington.

"Certain standards were not met. Whether that's attitude, level of training, off the pitch, which doesn't include players, I think we all agree, if we are completely honest and speak with certain people at the club, we haven't been good enough.

"And so that's where I think we could learn. Also there were certain things that were out of our control, which we shouldn't let affect us."

Juan Mata's numbers for Manchester United this season

It's been a highly dissappointing outing for the Red Devils.

Mata hasn't had much involvement at Old Trafford this season. The 34-year-old has played just 11 games for the Red Devils across all competitions, with six coming in the Premier League, three in the Champions League and two in cup competitions.

Meanwhile, it is worth noting that this could be the Spaniard's last season with the Premier League giants, with his contract set to expire this summer.

Rumors suggest he'll end up parting ways with the club and return to La Liga.

