“We need to respect that, and Old Trafford is Old Trafford” - Fabregas predicts winner of Manchester United vs Arsenal

Former Arsenal midfielder Cesc Fabregas has predicted the winner of the Gunners' Premier League game with Manchester United. The two giants collide at Old Trafford on Sunday (May 12).

The Gunners are leading the Premier League after 36 games, a point ahead of Manchester City, who have a game in hand. Following their 3-0 home win over Bournemouth at the weekend, Mikel Arteta's side are on a four-game winning streak.

Meanwhile, United slumped to a 4-0 reverse at Crystal Palace on Monday (May 6) in their latest league outing. They are eighth in the standings with three games to go, having won just once in seven games.

Offering his thoughts on the Gunners' trip to Old Trafford at the weekend, Fabregas said on the Planet Premier League podcast (via Mirror):

"I consider it a big game, Arsenal v United, United v Arsenal, they have always been special games. It's true, United at the moment are not at the level that they were in the past, we can all agree with that. I can see Arsenal being too strong for them at the moment.

"I do think Arsenal play by memory. They are confident. They believe they have the experience. They have grown over the last year, they improve, so I do think Arsenal will win that game comfortably."

He concluded that regardless of United's rich pedigree and history, the in-form Gunners are expected to take the win:

"I will not say easily because United is United, and the history, at the end of the day, the badge on the chest, we need to respect that, and Old Trafford is Old Trafford. But again, I consider Arsenal are too strong at the moment."

Arteta's side are looking to end a 20-year Premier League title drought since their historic Invincibles triumph under Arsene Wenger in 2003-04.

What happened when Arsenal played Manchester United earlier this season?

Arsenal FC

Arsenal have happy memories of their last league meeting with Manchester United earlier this season.

In their clash at the Emirates in September, Arteta's side ran out convincing 3-1 winners. Marcus Rashford provided the visitors a 27th-minute lead, but Martin Odegaard restored parity for the Gunners within a minute.

With the game looking likely to end in a stalemate, Declan Rice scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time. There was still time for Gabriel Jesus to add a third five minutes later as Manchester United returned empty-handed from their trip to London.