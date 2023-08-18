“We need to see that for a two or three year period” – Jamie Carragher believes Liverpool man is better than Bukayo Saka

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes Mohamed Salah is still the best right winger in the Premier League, rating the Egyptian King over Arsenal's Bukayo Saka.

Salah has established himself as one of the most feared wingers in the world since joining Liverpool from Roma prior to the 2017-18 season. The Egypt skipper has scored 186 goals and provided 80 assists across 306 appearances in all competitions. He has also won seven major trophies for the Reds including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League.

The 31-year-old has been the definition of consistency in the Premier League, having registered four 20+ goal seasons and winning three Golden Boots in the process.

Carragher featured on Sky Sports Premier League's YouTube channel, where he was asked to name the best right-winger in the league. He said (via The Boot Room):

“Mo Salah. I think Salah is the best right winger. I think Saka is running him really close. I think the form we saw from Saka last season and how he started in the first game. We need to see that for a two or three year period. Salah has been a revelation for Liverpool and probably one of the best we’ve seen in the Premier League."

Bukayo Saka has also been phenomenal for his age since breaking onto the scene at Arsenal during the 2018-19 season. The 21-year-old has improved with each season and has scored 39 goals and provided 41 assists in 181 appearances across all competitions.

Saka could eventually surpass Salah's feats if he continues on the right path. However, as of right now, it would appear that Salah's record puts him on a higher ground compared to that of his Arsenal counterpart.

Liverpool plan on hijacking Manchester United deal for £30M 'monster' - Reports

According to Sky Sports (via Football Fancast), Liverpool are 'in talks' with Fiorentina for midfielder Sofyan Ambrabat despite Manchester United reportedly having already held talks with the Morocco international. As of today (August 18), neither club has directly bid for Amrabat.

The Reds are looking for more reinforcements in midfield after losing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia. They are reportedly set to announce Stuttgart's Wataru Endo after the Japanese completed his medicals last night.

Another possible signing to end their transfer window on a high would be Amrabat. The £30 million valued midfielder would be a suitable defensive midfielder to round off Liverpool's midfield after they signed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai earlier this summer.

Sofyan Amrabat impressed many by aiding Morocco to reach the semi-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The 26-year-old also ranks amongst the top six percent of midfielders across Europe over the past year for passes completed. He is also in the top 11 percent for passes attempted and progressive passes per 90.