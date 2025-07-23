"We need to sell him", "Not sure what to do with him" - Arsenal fans unhappy with star's showing despite their 1-0 win over AC Milan

Arsenal fans on X have blasted Gabriel Martinelli after he struggled to make an impact during their 1-0 win over AC Milan. The two sides locked horns in a pre-season friendly on Wednesday, July 23.The Gunners kicked off their pre-season campaign by defeating Serie A giants AC Milan in Singapore. Bukayo Saka netted the winner in the 53rd minute, finding the top-left corner from very close range. Both sides then played out a penalty shootout, with Milan coming out on top by winning 6-5, despite summer signing Kepa Arrizabalaga making three top saves.Gabriel Martinelli started on the left wing, playing the first 45 minutes. However, the 24-year-old created zero chances for his side, failed to land his only shot on target, and completed two out of his four attempted dribbles.The Brazilian will be aiming to retain his position in the starting XI for the upcoming season. Martinelli struggled for form last season, recording 10 goals and six assists in 51 appearances across all competitions.However, one Arsenal fan demanded his sale this summer, posting:&quot;We need to sell Martinelli man, cash in for him. I love him, but it’s time to go. Rodrygo is needed, we need to act like a big club, we don’t need to feel sorry for players.&quot;Another fan tweeted:&quot;Not sure what to do with Martinelli tbh&quot;Other fans reacted below:&quot;Good game all around. Everyone looked sharp except Martinelli,&quot; one fan commented&quot;If we get a good fee Martinelli we should sell I reck,&quot; another added&quot;I can’t believe Martinelli is the worst winger in our squad,&quot; one fan admitted&quot;I actually can’t go through another season of watching Martinelli on the left,&quot; another chimed inHow did Arsenal fare against AC Milan in their pre-season clash?Arsenal looked impressive as they defeated AC Milan 1-0 in their pre-season friendly. Martin Zubimendi, Christian Norgaard, and Kepa Arrizabalaga made their debuts, while youngsters Max Dowman and Marli Salmon also looked bright during their cameos.The Gunners dominated possession with 56 percent of the ball, completing 446 passes with an accuracy of 90 percent. Meanwhile, AC Milan had 44 percent possession and completed 338 passes with an accuracy of 87 percent.Arsenal were more threatening going forward as well, landing 23 shots in total, with nine being on target. In comparison, the Serie A club mustered three shots in total, with just one being on target.Disclaimer: The above stats were taken from FotMob on July 23, 2025, at 8 PM IST. They are subject to change.