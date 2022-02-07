"We need to sign Bellingham" - Liverpool attacker Diogo Jota jokingly makes transfer claim for interesting reason 

Liverpool striker Diogo Jota has jokingly said that he'd urge his club to sign Borussia Dortmund starlet Jude Bellingham in the summer. The Portuguese, who does live streams on Twitch while playing the FIFA video game, made the claim on his stream on Sunday evening.

Bellingham's meteoric rise to prominence has seen him garner attention from several top teams, including the Merseysiders. Reports suggest Jurgen Klopp's side are monitoring the 18-year-old. However, they're aware that prising him away from Signal Iduna Park won't be cheap, as he's highly sought-after.

The England international signed for BVB from Birmingham City in 2020 for €23 million. Bellingham's current market value (as per Trasnfermarkt) is €75 million.

Jota came onto the same topic during a live stream over the weekend. He said that he'd talk to Liverpool about Bellingham's transfer so that he can use the Englishman in his FIFA Ultimate Team. Jota said:

“On Tuesday, I’m going to say, ‘we need to sign Bellingham’, so I can use his Future Stars card."

The 'Future Stars' Jota referred to is a promotional event in the Ultimate Team section of FIFA. That is given to some of the best young talents in the game, such as Bellingham.

Liverpool looking to add Jude Bellingham to their midfield

According to Football Insider, the Reds are lining up a big swoop for Jude Bellingham this summer. They're looking to bolster their options in central midfield, and the Dortmund starlet is on their radar.

The report also says that a source in Germany said "we're worried about Liverpool" and their efforts to lure the youngster away to Anfield. Dortmund are looking to fight off potential bids by roping in Bellingham's 16-year-old brother Jobe from Birmingham City, which could convince Jude to stay.

Bellingham signed a contract extension with Dortmund last year that would keep him at the club till 2025. The teenager has been on a fine run of form, scoring four goals and making ten assists across competitions this season.

Overall, the midfielder has made 75 appearances for Dortmund since his 2020 transfer, contributing 22 goals.

