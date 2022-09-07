"We need somebody who can press like that" - Ian Wright says player Unai Emery sold would be perfect for Mikel Arteta's Arsenal 

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has heaped praise on Everton forward Alex Iwobi, who has looked reborn this season as a central midfielder.

The Nigeria international has caught the eye in a new role assigned to him by manager Frank Lampard despite the Toffees' below-par start to the season. He has played seven matches in all competitions so far this season, providing two assists.

Iwobi came through the youth ranks of the Gunners and eventually forced himself into the first team. However, he was sold to Everton in 2019 for £35 million by former manager Unai Emery.

Wright has claimed that Arsenal fans were wrong to ridicule him when he was at the club and that the Gunners could have benefitted had they kept him.

The Gunners hero has also praised Lampard for showing his trust in the Nigerian international and bringing the most out of him. He said on his podcast Wrighty’s House, as quoted by The Boot Room:

“I’m so pleased with the way it’s going for him. I remember Arsenal fans, it’s the same thing they did with Oxlade-Chamberlain, they ridiculed him. I remember watching him play in midfield early days for Arsenal at West Ham, and you’re seeing something."

He added:

“His ball progression and work rate, what Frank has now recognised him and put him there, listen to the Everton fans when he’s doing his work, they are adoring him now. I’m loving the way it’s working out for Iwobi."

Sunday Oliseh @SundayOOliseh Alex Iwobi's Performance today especially, & in recent months,has me excited & makes me so proud as a compatriot. Vision,physical, clairvoyance,pace, aggressive & above all,he has found total belief in his capabilities.This is great for 'Naija' & Everton. Bravo Lampard and Alex!! Alex Iwobi's Performance today especially, & in recent months,has me excited & makes me so proud as a compatriot. Vision,physical, clairvoyance,pace, aggressive & above all,he has found total belief in his capabilities.This is great for 'Naija' & Everton. Bravo Lampard and Alex!! https://t.co/bcziCugjip

Wright claimed that Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta would have loved to have Iwobi in his ranks thanks to his overall package. He said:

“I’m just talking about somebody who’s making a massive difference to what Everton need – the work rate, his ball progression, his passing, everything. He’s the pass before the assist, people don’t realise it. Everton fans are now starting to realise that if they get the right players in and around him, he’s going to be a force for them."

He concluded:

“You look at his work rate, it’s unbelievable. It’s the kind of intensity that Mikel wants now and needs now, we need that, we need somebody who can press like that.”

Iwobi played 149 senior matches for the Gunners, contributing 15 goals and providing 27 assists.

Arsenal will be keen to recover from their defeat at the hands of Manchester United

Arsenal's 100% start to the season came to a halt on Sunday, September 4, as Manchester United defeated them 3-1 at Old Trafford.

Despite enjoying plenty of possession (60%) and dominating the game, Mikel Arteta's side were bettered by the Red Devils.

Duffy 🇸🇳 @Duffyyyy_EFC Alex Iwobi has had one of the biggest turn arounds in football history. Alex Iwobi has had one of the biggest turn arounds in football history. https://t.co/tBNyCuejsb

The Gunners will now travel to Switzerland to face FC Zurich on Thursday (September 8) in their Europa League group stage opener.

They are still leading the Premier League table after six games and are a point above Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur. Arteta will be urging his side to make a strong comeback to winning ways against Everton at the Emirates this weekend.

