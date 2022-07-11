Create
"We need someone with balls" "Absolute disaster" - Arsenal fans slam Arteta's 'embarrassing' decision as key player edges closer to being named club captain

Arsenal fans react to Martin Odegaard potentially being named the club captain
Aditya Singh
Aditya Singh
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jul 11, 2022 08:22 PM IST

As per afcstuff (via Sport Bible), Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard is set to be the club's new captain, and many Gunners fans aren't happy with this. They shared their reaction on Twitter, with some stating that it was an "embarrassing" decision.

The north London side juggled captaincy between players last season after the departure of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January. Alexandre Lacazette was named captain with Kieran Tierney as his deputy.

However, with both players injured, Odegaard was named captain by Mikel Arteta in the final few games of the season.

Unfortunately for the 23-year-old, he was unable to lead the side to a fourth-place finish in the Premier League as they collapsed under pressure. They finished fifth after losing against rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United in a high-pressure situation.

They will now look to better that and compete for trophies next season. Lacazette left the club this summer and joined Olympique Lyon on a free transfer.

Moreover, with Arteta building a young side, Odegaard is set to be given the armband ahead of the 2022-23 season. Arsenal fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment at the decision.

Here are some of their reactions:

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Martin Ødegaard is set to be given the Arsenal captaincy, afcstuff understands. 🇳🇴 #afc sportbible.com/afcstuff/arsen…
@tyler30841388 @afcstuff Exactly, he's lost in almost every away game. We need someone with balls.
@afcstuff God please no.
@afcstuff No this is a weak captain we need Kieran Tierney as Aaron Ramsdale grows but as vice okay
@afcstuff Disaster. Absolute disaster.
@afcstuff Bad move
Odegaard gets bullied around every single game & has the mental fortitude of a jelly bean but let’s give him the captain’s armband.
This soft guy?? twitter.com/afcstuff/statu…
A Real Madrid reserve two years ago una he's hit the jackpot here twitter.com/afcstuff/statu…
This is so embarrassing. A spice boy with the armband, for goodness sake twitter.com/afcstuff/statu…

Many Arsenal fans believe that Tierney or goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale should be made captain. It will be interesting to see how Odegaard leads his team in the upcoming season.

Notably, the 23-year-old midfielder is the captain of the Norway national team.

Arsenal's summer transfer window so far

The Gunners have had a splendid summer transfer window, signing four players so far.

They signed goalkeeper Matt Turner from New England Revolution. They had an agreement in place with the American keeper in February itself but he joined them this summer.

The Gunners also signed winger Marquinhos from Sao Paulo and midfielder Pablo Vieira from Porto. The latter was the leading assist provider in the Liga Portugal last season, with 14 assists in 27 matches.

Arsenal have also added Gabriel Jesus to their ranks, signing him from Manchester City for £45 million plus add-ons. The Brazilian scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists in 41 matches for the Cityzens across all competitions.

Edward Nketiah has signed a new long-term contract with the club as well.

Arteta will look to inculcate these new signings into his system during their pre-season. Their first pre-season match ended in a 5-3 win over Nurnburg in Germany on Friday, July 8. They will now face Everton on July 17.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

