"We need to start leaving the pitch when incidents of racism happen" - PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe supports Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr amid racism row

Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe has insisted that players need to start leaving the pitch when they face racism from fans. He believes complaints are not enough anymore and teammates need to take an immediate stand.

Valencia fans racially abused Vinicius Jr during a La Liga game earlier this year, following which manager Carlo Ancelotti revealed that he was close to asking the players to walk out.

Speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport, Mbappe stated that players should start leaving the pitch when their teammates get racially abused. He believes that the post-match complaints are not enough and said:

"We need to start leaving the pitch when incidents of racism happen. Complaints are not enough. With Vinicius, it was great to see how the Brazilian Federation stepped up to defend him."

Mbappe has been linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer as he is set to enter the final 12 months of his PSG contract.

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr takes shots at LaLiga president

Vinicius Jr was not happy with La Liga president Javier Tebas' statement after the racism incident at Valencia. The Brazilian called for action to be taken against the fans, but Tebas instead claimed that he had invited the footballer for talks but didn't get a reply.

The Real Madrid star took to Twitter and stated that the president's comments make him equally racist. He tweeted:

“Once again, instead of criticising racists, the president of La Liga appears on social media to attack me. No matter how much you talk and pretend not to read, the image of your league is shaken. Look at the responses to his posts and be in for a surprise... Omitting yourself only makes you equal to racists. I am not your friend to talk to about racism. I want action and punishment. Hashtag does not move me."

ESPN have reported that Vinicius Jr will consider leaving Real Madrid if things do not change in the future. But for now, he is set to continue as a Los Blancos player.

