"We need time to develop" - Ruben Amorim explains why Manchester United were 'not prepared to play in Europe' this season

Ruben Amorim has said that Manchester United were not prepared to play in Europe this season. He explained that they need to build a base, and competing in a European competition would have been tough for the squad.

Ad

The Red Devils failed to qualify for any European competition for the 2025-26 campaign. They finished 15th in the Premier League last season. They were eliminated in the fifth round of the FA Cup by Fulham and lost in the final of the UEFA Europa League against Tottenham Hotspur.

In a recent interview, Ruben Amorim has claimed that his squad isn't ready to compete in Europe this season anyway. He said (via Sky Sports):

Ad

Trending

"We have three games this week. We have quality players and we need to rotate to try to win every game. It is a normal thing that happens in other clubs. I think we were not prepared to play in Europe. That is my feeling."

"To have strong games in the Champions League and then play in the Premier League, we need time to develop as a team. We need time to prepare for every game. The games are really competitive. We need time to build the base and then, in the future, to move forward," he added.

Ad

Manchester United are set to face League Two side Grimsby Town at Blundell Park in the second round of the EFL Cup on Wednesday, August 27.

Ruben Amorim opens up on Altay Bayindir in Manchester United's first two games

Head coach Ruben Amorim decided to start Altay Bayindir over Andre Onana in the first two games of the season for Manchester United. In the first match against Arsenal at Old Trafford, he was arguably at fault from a corner that led to Riccardo Calafiori's goal (13'). The Gunners won that match 1-0.

Ad

In the second match against Fulham at Craven Cottage on August 24, he again looked uncomfortable on corners. When asked whether the Turkish goalkeeper is getting enough help from his defenders, Amorim said in his pre-match press conference on Tuesday (via manutd.com):

“Yeah, we are trying everything. But again, I know that you are focused a lot on the opponent’s corners, but if you remember this game – it was 10, 20 minutes ago – we had our chances. And we scored one goal [from] set pieces, we had a penalty, we had a least one in the end near the post. And you can see every game in the Premier League, tell me one game you didn’t see a big occasion from corners. So, I think that will happen in every game.”

Following the clash against Grimsby Town, Manchester United will host Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday, August 30.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 4 years. He boasts a total experience of over 7 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More