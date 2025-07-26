“We need to understand his strengths” - Sami Hyypia delivers verdict on Jeremie Frimpong replacing Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool

Liverpool legend Sami Hyypia reckons Arne Slot and Co. need to incorporate Jeremie Frimpong's strengths into their style of play to get the best out of him. Hyypia's comments arrived after the Reds signed Frimpong as Trent Alexander-Arnold's replacement earlier this summer from Bayer Leverkusen for a reported transfer fee of €35 million.

Alexander-Arnold established himself as one of the best right-backs in the world during his nine-year tenure at Liverpool. The 26-year-old is renowned for his crossing, vision, and passing ability, recording 23 goals and 92 assists in 354 appearances across all competitions for the Reds.

However, much to the chagrin of the Anfield faithful, the England international opted to run down his contract and join Real Madrid as a free agent on May 30. This led to the Reds signing Jeremie Frimpong as his replacement on the same day, on a five-year deal.

Hyypia compared both right-backs, highlighting Frimpong's strengths by stating (via TNT Sports):

“He has different qualities, different strengths than [what] Trent had. Maybe Jeremie is not as good a crosser of the ball as Trent. But he’s lightning quick and that’s his biggest strength as well. If it’s one against one, he can go past people and he’s scored a few goals for Leverkusen too. He had the allowance to go forward [a lot], and even to score [at Leverkusen]."

He added:

“Different strengths than Trent but we need to understand his strengths and play that way so he can utilise it in the best way.”

Jeremie Frimpong has been brilliant for Leverkusen over the past five seasons, especially from an attacking perspective. The 24-year-old garnered 30 goals and 44 assists in 190 appearances across competitions, helping the German side win three trophies.

"I want to win trebles" - When Jeremie Frimpong revealed his expectations after signing for Liverpool

Liverpool right-back Jeremie Frimpong revealed that he expected to win trebles and lift as many trophies as possible at the club after signing for the Reds on May 30. Frimpong is set to compete with Conor Bradley for a spot in Liverpool's starting XI next season.

During an interview on the Reds' official website, Frimpong said:

"For me, everywhere I’ve been I’ve always won things. It’s always been the league, cups and the league, so I’ve always won trebles. So yes, I want to win trebles, I want to win trophies – I play football to win trophies. I want to win as many trophies as possible."

Liverpool are expected to challenge in all competitions next season after winning the 2024-25 Premier League title during Slot's debut season. They have also strengthened their squad this summer, signing the likes of Florian Wirtz, Milos Kerkez, and Hugo Ekitike, as well as Frimpong.

