"We have never been a club that airs its dirty laundry" - Rio Ferdinand slams Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick 

Rio Ferdinand has called out Manchester United's interim manager Ralf Rangnick for putting out too much information in his press conferences. The Red Devils legend believes some things need to be kept private, and that the German coach should not inform the media of inside issues.

Ferdinand's rant comes after Rangnick revealed it was Jesse Lingard's decision not to play the Chelsea game despite the player's brother's statments on social media. Moreover, Rangnick has spoken publicly about the club not signing players in January, including Luis Diaz, who joined Liverpool.

Speaking on his FIVE podcast, Ferdinand was not happy with the situation and said:

"When I hear the manager speaking, we have never been a club that airs its dirty laundry in public. The guy is talking about details which should be kept within the club; 'I tried to tell the board to sign this player or that player'. Talk to the board. Don't talk to the public."

"If you are going to talk about that, if you have left the place and you have severed ties with the club, maybe that's when you want to talk about it. Fine. I understand that, maybe. You can get a few things off your chest... but you are still there working; 'I told them to sign these three players, [Luis] Diaz at Liverpool who is now flying'."

"It makes him look a bit better and takes the responsibility off him. I don't think it is right what he is doing. Yeah you are disappointed, of course, but speak about [those things] and iron it out at the club. When you are gone, then you can say your piece, maybe. Doing it when you are there right now doesn't help anybody."

What next for Manchester United?

Erik ten Hag is taking over at Manchester United in the summer while Ralf Rangnick is moving into his consultancy role. He will also be taking charge of the Austrian national side, but is reportedly going to be more focused on the Red Devils job.

Manchester United have a squad rebuild to do this summer and will be looking to get the players Ten Hag needs.

