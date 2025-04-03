  • home icon
  • Football
  • EPL 2024-25
  • “We never expected something like this” - Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes’ wife provides injury update on husband

“We never expected something like this” - Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes’ wife provides injury update on husband

By Sripad
Modified Apr 03, 2025 10:02 GMT
Arsenal FC v Fulham FC - Premier League - Source: Getty
Arsenal FC v Fulham FC - Premier League - Source: Getty

Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes' wife Gabrielle Figueredo has revealed that the defender picked up a hamstring injury during their 2-1 win over Fulham on Tuesday, April 1. She also said that the defender underwent scans on Wednesday after the setback.

Ad

Speaking in a TikTok video on her profile, Figueredo stated that Gabriel had suffered an injury and had tests carried out a day after the game. She said (via TBR Football):

“He got an injury yesterday and that’s why he’s not here today with me. He would love to be here, I would love him to be here, but yesterday he got the news and got the injury, now he’s with the doctor and he’s having scans. We never expected something like this, all we can do is bet together and give assurance to each other, that’s what I will do when I get home today."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Gabriel came off early in the first half of the Gunners' game against Fulham. The game was locked at 0-0 when he was subbed off, but Arsenal managed to win 2-1, thanks to goals from Mikel Merino and Bukayo Saka.

Mikel Arteta provides update on injured Arsenal stars after Fulham win

Mikel Arteta spoke to the media after the 2-1 win over Fulham and revealed that both Gabriel and Jurrien Timber were struggling with injury issues. Arteta said that while the Brazilian was dealing with a hamstring issue, the Dutchman had a knee injury.

Ad

He said (via Arsenal's official website):

"They are two players in this team that never want to come off. Gabi felt something in his hamstring, we don't know how big that is and with Jurrien as well, he was already struggling very early in the game. He managed to continue and at some point he couldn't, so, that's the downside to it. Jurian was the knee.
Ad
"The good thing is that it's been like this the whole season. You see Martinelli today, you say we're missing three months. You see Bukayo, four months. Jesus, almost the whole season. How we have managed to be where we are with all those injuries. Ben White hasn't participated at all this season, it's what it is. We want it so much that we're going to give it a real go and we are very excited for next week."

Timber picked up his injury in the first half but continued playing until the 77th minute as Arsenal did not have enough cover on the bench. Ben White, who usually plays as the right-back, was not part of the squad.

Quick Links

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी