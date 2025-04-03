“We never expected something like this” - Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes’ wife provides injury update on husband

Arsenal star Gabriel Magalhaes' wife Gabrielle Figueredo has revealed that the defender picked up a hamstring injury during their 2-1 win over Fulham on Tuesday, April 1. She also said that the defender underwent scans on Wednesday after the setback.

Speaking in a TikTok video on her profile, Figueredo stated that Gabriel had suffered an injury and had tests carried out a day after the game. She said (via TBR Football):

“He got an injury yesterday and that’s why he’s not here today with me. He would love to be here, I would love him to be here, but yesterday he got the news and got the injury, now he’s with the doctor and he’s having scans. We never expected something like this, all we can do is bet together and give assurance to each other, that’s what I will do when I get home today."

Gabriel came off early in the first half of the Gunners' game against Fulham. The game was locked at 0-0 when he was subbed off, but Arsenal managed to win 2-1, thanks to goals from Mikel Merino and Bukayo Saka.

Mikel Arteta provides update on injured Arsenal stars after Fulham win

Mikel Arteta spoke to the media after the 2-1 win over Fulham and revealed that both Gabriel and Jurrien Timber were struggling with injury issues. Arteta said that while the Brazilian was dealing with a hamstring issue, the Dutchman had a knee injury.

He said (via Arsenal's official website):

"They are two players in this team that never want to come off. Gabi felt something in his hamstring, we don't know how big that is and with Jurrien as well, he was already struggling very early in the game. He managed to continue and at some point he couldn't, so, that's the downside to it. Jurian was the knee.

"The good thing is that it's been like this the whole season. You see Martinelli today, you say we're missing three months. You see Bukayo, four months. Jesus, almost the whole season. How we have managed to be where we are with all those injuries. Ben White hasn't participated at all this season, it's what it is. We want it so much that we're going to give it a real go and we are very excited for next week."

Timber picked up his injury in the first half but continued playing until the 77th minute as Arsenal did not have enough cover on the bench. Ben White, who usually plays as the right-back, was not part of the squad.

