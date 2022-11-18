"We have never been the favorites" - Cristiano Ronaldo names strongest contenders for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar

Cristiano Ronaldo has named Brazil, Argentina, Germany, Spain, and France as the strongest favorites for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Portuguese ace recently sat down for an interview with famous British broadcaster Piers Morgan. Ronaldo was asked about Portugal's chances of lifting the World Cup in Qatar.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner noted that they are not the favorites to win the trophy. However, Morgan reminded him that Portugal weren't the favorites either when they won the 2016 UEFA Euro.

Ronaldo went on to say that Brazil, Argentina, France, Spain, and Germany are his picks to win the tournament starting in Qatar on November 20. He said:

"We're not the favorites. We have never been the favorites. Probably France. I will put Spain, Argentina, Germany, Brazil, of course. They look good."

Morgan asked Ronaldo what he makes of England's chances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Manchester United attacker replied:

"England as well. Yeah, yeah, England. [England] have a chance beside Portugal in my opinion."

Morgan presented Ronaldo with an interesting situation as well. He said that Portugal and Argentina had reached the final, with the game being level 2-2 in the dying moments. Ronaldo and Lionel Messi each bagged braces before the former completed his hat-trick to win the World Cup.

The former Real Madrid superstar said the scenario was too good to happen. He joked that he will retire if that happens.

Cristiano Ronaldo said Manchester United restricted him in his interview ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Ronaldo has always been a straight shooter, saying things as he sees them.

The Portuguese superstar recently made a sensational statement about Manchester United, saying (via The Guardian):

“When I arrived at Manchester United, I always be available to help the team to do the good things, to put in the right spots, to compete with the best teams, But it’s hard when they cut your legs and they don’t like you to shine and they don’t listen to your advice. I think I have words to advise to the club. I think I can help a lot, but when the infrastructure is not good …”

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan That was my all-time favourite interview. A sporting icon baring his soul as never before & doing it with such raw honesty & passion, knowing it would attract a lot of heat but believing it was time to speak out. Thanks ⁦ @Cristiano ⁩ - you’re a class act, on & off the pitch. That was my all-time favourite interview. A sporting icon baring his soul as never before & doing it with such raw honesty & passion, knowing it would attract a lot of heat but believing it was time to speak out. Thanks ⁦@Cristiano⁩ - you’re a class act, on & off the pitch. https://t.co/4hwTzk7Lhj

Ronaldo has made 16 appearances across competitions this season, registering three and two assists.

