"We never gave up and we believed until the end" - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Atalanta draw, says Manchester United 'still have to improve'

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has credited his side's fighting spirit following their 2-2 draw away to Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner said the players believed until the end that they could get a positive result and never gave up. Despite the late winner, Cristiano Ronaldo has also stated that there is still a lot that United can improve upon.

Speaking after their 2-2 draw against Atalanta, Cristiano Ronaldo said:

"I was a little bit lucky to score the first goal but I helped my team and I am so happy. We never gave up and we believed until the end.

"In the beginning it was tough and we knew they would put us under a lot of pressure, but we dealt with it well. We still have to improve but we will adapt. We have time and it will come."

Just as in their previous two Champions League ties, Cristiano Ronaldo was yet again Manchester United's savior. The 36-year-old netted a brace, including a stoppage-time equalizer, to avoid yet another defeat in the competition.

Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal right before half-time following a cheeky backheel pass from Bruno Fernandes. His second goal was a powerful hit shot low into the bottom corner from the edge of the area.

The draw leaves Manchester United on seven points from their four group matches. The Red Devils are at the top of their group with Villarreal second having picked up the same number of points.

Manchester United travel to Villarreal next on November 23.

Cristiano Ronaldo @Cristiano

#MUFC #championsleague 𝐖𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐝… and we will do everything to achieve our goals! We are RED DEVILS 💪🏽 𝐖𝐞 𝐛𝐞𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐯𝐞 𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐥 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐝… and we will do everything to achieve our goals! We are RED DEVILS 💪🏽 #MUFC #championsleague https://t.co/gqWduRwEjl

Cristiano Ronaldo is helping Ole Gunnar Solskjaer save his job as Manchester United manager

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been under immense pressure following a barren run of four games without a win in the Premier League.

Following United's 5-0 defeat to Liverpool, questions were being asked about whether Solskjaer is the right man to lead a star-studded Manchester United squad further.

However, Cristiano Ronaldo's goals are helping Solskjaer reclaim some of the faith shown in him by the Manchester United hierarchy.

The former Real Madrid and Juventus star scored once and assisted another in their 3-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur before rescuing a 2-2 draw against Atalanta in the Champions League.

As things stand, Cristiano Ronaldo is Manchester United's highest goalscorer this season. The Portuguese forward has scored nine goals in 11 games for the Red Devils so far this season with five of them coming in the Champions League.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Edited by Arjun Panchadar