"We never give up, we can win by any means" - England coach Sarina Wiegman reacts as Lionesses score extra time winner to qualify for Euro 2025 final

England Women’s team manager Sarina Wiegman has admitted that she is relieved after her side managed to beat Italy in the Women's EURO 2025 semifinal. She praised the players for never giving up as they were just seconds away from losing, before forcing extra time and winning it at the very end.

Ad

Speaking to the media after the match, Wiegman said that it was a serious challenge for her side to win against Italy as they were defending well. She added that her side failed to turn up in the first half, but the substitutions helped them turn the game. She said (via Hayters):

“We had some serious challenges over this game, I think the first half we didn’t play well. We didn’t have the energy in the game. We didn’t create. The second half we did better, but Italy defended really well, so we didn’t have much space in the final third and they had a lot of blocks. We were really aggressive and winning lots of duels, and we’re really happy now we’re going to the final."

Ad

Trending

“We always had the opportunity to bring fresh players in, we have a lot of quality. We had to get a hole in the wall I would say. They did just really good. She [Chloe Kelly] thrives on these moments, she is excited and she loves them. You can tell [Michelle Agyemang] is a talent, what a talent. But you’ve seen so many England teams now. We never give up, and we can win by any means. We are going for that goal. We take risks and we never give up.”

Ad

Substitutions worked for Wiegman as Michelle Agyemang scored the equalizer deep into injury time, and that helped England take the EURO 2025 quarterfinal to extra time. Chloe Kelly, who also came off the bench, saw her penalty saved in the 119th minute, but managed to score from the rebound to seal a dramatic 2-1 win.

England set to take on Germany or Spain in the Women's EURO 2025 final

England have sealed their place for the third successive time in the Women's EURO 2025 final. They will take on the winners of Germany vs Spain, which takes place on Wednesday, July 23, at Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland.

Ad

Germany qualified for the EURO 2025 semifinal after beating France 6-5 in the penalty shootout last week. Meanwhile, Spain eased past the hosts, Switzerland, and qualified with a 2-0 win.

England are the defending champions, while Sarina Wiegman coached the Netherlands when they won the previous EURO in 2017 and the Lionesses in 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More