"We never got any energy back" - Thomas Tuchel calls out England supporters for behaviour in 3-0 win over Wales

England boss Thomas Tuchel bemoaned the lack of support from the home fans during his side’s 3-0 victory over Wales at Wembley on Thursday night, expressing disappointment that the team’s performance wasn’t met with the energy it deserved.
The Three Lions cruised to a 3-0 victory in a friendly match against their British neighbors, thanks to a stunning first-half performance that saw them score all three goals inside the opening 20 minutes. Despite the win, Tuchel was less than pleased with the reception from the fans.
Speaking to ITV in the post-match press conference, the German tactician made his feelings clear:
"The stadium was SILENT - we never got any ENERGY back from the fans, and I think the players delivered a lot to get more from the fans. So, it was difficult to keep everything going in the second half, but we did excellent. We deserved the win. Next step in the right direction," Tuchel said.
When asked if he was expecting more from fans, he added:
"Yeah, what can I give them? 20 minutes, three goals, and the way we are going. The way we attacked Wales and didn't let them escape. If you then hear for half an hour just Wales fans, yeah, it's a bit sad because I think the team deserved big support today."
England bested their opponents in all attacking stats during the encounter.
Thomas Tuchel says England were ‘nearly playing like a club team’ after 3-0 win against Wales
While Thomas Tuchel wasn’t happy with the atmosphere from the England fans, he was ‘pleased’ with the players’ performance, hailing their mindset and team spirit. Tuchel told BBC Radio 5 Live:
"We only had one and a half days to prepare against a complicated opponent. To shut them down in the way we shut them down demands a lot of effort. The team bought into these ideas, and they made the effort for each other. So I am very pleased with the performance. We should have score more in the in the first half. We could have scored in the second half, but we didn't.
"They had a lot of changes, and we had a lot of changes, and it cost us a little bit with the rhythm, but overall, the next step in the right direction. We now have a day off, and we will enjoy the feeling. The players truly know what they put into the game for it to look like that."
He added:
"The spirit, the mindset is right, so they love to play this kind of football. It is a brave approach, and it takes a lot of effort, but they are happy to do that. We are nearly playing like a club team – very flexible, but staying true to our structure. Everyone buys into their role and is ready to do invisible work and help each other. I am very happy with the next step."
England will next be in action against Latvia in the World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday, October 14.