"We have a very nice, respectful relationship with him" - Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas gives Lionel Messi contract extension update

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas has shared an optimistic update about Lionel Messi's contract extension to continue in South Florida. In an interview with Futbol de Primera, Mas noted that dialogue between the two sides remains positive, and they are working towards a resolution.

Messi joined the MLS side in 2023, but his initial two-and-a-half-season contract expires at the end of this campaign. There is also an option to extend for a further year in the contract. The club’s hierarchy is working hard to retain the legendary Argentine forward beyond 2025, and Mas thinks they are moving in the right direction. He said (via Khel Now):

“My expectation is that we will see the team’s captain and number 10, Lionel Messi, in the new stadium. It’s a decision. We are talking with him about his future at the club.

“All the stars are aligning for really great things, a beautiful future for the club and for Lionel. It’s up to him, but I anticipate we will determine this in the next 60 or 90 days because it’s important to start planning ahead."

Jorge Mas continued, hinting at Lionel Messi's future plans with Inter Miami:

“He will be another member of the club [when he’s done playing], an acting shareholder, and he wants to leave that as a legacy to his children. We have a very nice, respectful relationship with him, and I let him live his things peacefully.”

The eight-time Ballon d’Or winner has rapidly become the face of the Herons, with 42 goals and 21 assists in 48 games. He has also led them to win their first-ever trophy - the Leagues Cup in 2023, while they clinched the Supporters' Shield in 2024.

Lionel Messi's brilliance propels Inter Miami to CONCACAF Champions Cup semi-finals

Lionel Messi played the role of the match-winner for the Herons once again on Wednesday night (April 9). He scored two goals as Inter Miami came back from a first-leg defeat to beat Los Angeles FC 3-1 and seal their place in the semi-finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Down 1-0 from the first leg, Miami’s hopes were hit hard again early (9') when Aaron Long scored for LAFC, extending the visitors’ lead in aggregate to 2-0. However, Messi sparked the comeback with a goal before the break (35'), smashing a shot high into the net after picking up a Luis Suarez pass.

Federico Redondo leveled it up at 2-2 on aggregate with a clever header near the hour mark (61') to set up a tense finish to the game. Messi completed the comeback with a calm penalty in the 84th minute. It was awarded when LAFC centre-back Marlon handled the ball in the area.

Inter Miami will now meet Vancouver Whitecaps in the semi-finals at the Chase Stadium on April 22, as they pursue their maiden continental title.

