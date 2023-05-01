"We normally play that long ball" – Diogo Jota reveals Liverpool teammate's role in dramatic last-gasp winner against Tottenham 

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota has opened up on Andrew Robertson's role in his 94th-minute winner during the side's 4-3 Premier League home win against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (30 April).

The Reds leapfrogged Spurs to fifth place in the 2022-23 Premier League table with a thrilling win at Anfield. Moments after Richarlison's equalizer in injury time, Jota netted the decisive goal for his side with a left-footed strike.

Speaking to club media, Jota paid tribute to Robertson for his advice in the dying stages of the clash. He said:

"I remember Robbo telling me to go on because we normally play that long ball – to go on and believe, and you could feel that was already a good sign. We did that, we won the second ball, we played back, we played again in behind and I could intercept a pass and score the winner. It was really amazing."

When asked to share his thoughts on his confident finish, Jota responded:

"It doesn't require too much thinking. I think the moment there that I believed I could intercept was key because I started running in behind and I saw their full-back could pass the ball back. That was the key moment for me and then it was just, 'Make sure you control it right and you hit the target, and hopefully, it's in.' And it was!"

Prior to Jota's winner, Liverpool were initially in control of the league contest. Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah put the hosts three goals ahead inside the opening 15 minutes.

After Harry Kane pulled one back in the first half, Son Heung-min and Richarlison bagged a goal apiece to level things in the third minute of added time.

Liverpool, who are on 56 points from 33 matches, are next set to host Fulham on Wednesday (3 May). Jurgen Klopp's side are currently seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand.

Rafael Benitez hails Diogo Jota for his recent Liverpool outing

Speaking on Premier League Productions, former Liverpool boss Rafael Benitez showered praise on Diogo Jota for his superb second-half cameo and his winner against Tottenham Hotspur. He said:

"You have to say, Diogo Jota is very clever. He is very good at playing through the lines, then his finishing was really, really good. Jurgen Klopp told him to 'manage the game and to control the game' and he did that."

Jota, 26, produced a fine performance after replacing Luis Diaz in the 63rd minute of the contest. He completed nine passes, registered two shots and won an aerial duel during the high-octane final thirty minutes of the encounter.

So far this season, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers forward has scored five goals and laid out eight assists in 23 games across all competitions for Liverpool. He is averaging a goal contribution every 91 minutes this campaign.

