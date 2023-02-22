“We were there to offer a solution” – Thierry Henry opens up on his failed Arsenal takeover attempt

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has opened up on his involvement in a failed attempt to take over the London-based club from its current owners, the Kroenkes. The Frenchman confirmed that he was indeed engaged with the move at the time but added that he's now satisfied with the state of the club.

Thierry Henry was linked with an effort to buy Arsenal following a severe backlash from fans amid the club's involvement in the European Super League back in 2021. The Frenchman teamed up with fellow Gunners legend Dennis Bergkamp and Spotify CEO Daniel Ek to push through a deal thought to be worth a whopping £1.8 billion for the takeover.

Kroenkes, however, quickly turned down the bid. The takeover talks soon cooled off after Arsenal withdrew from the European Super League project and backed it up with improved sporting performances in the last few months.

Speaking on the House of Champions Podcast, Thierry Henry offered an update on the takeover bid. The former Gunners striker also clarified that it is no longer on the agenda now that the club is doing well.

"At the time (Ek) wanted to offer a solution to the fans, who were all saying 'sell, sell, sell' but sell to who. We offered a solution, it wasn't meant to be. I'm an Arsenal fan, let's win. It doesn't matter. We were there to offer a solution, you want it, you don't want it, it doesn't matter.

"Now everything is OK, why would anyone want to disturb anything [by changing owners]? It's all I wanted. Whether it was me in or me out I wanted Arsenal to be successful. That's the main point," he said.

It is worth noting that the Gunners have had a massive turnaround over the last couple of months. Mikel Arteta's men have been the best side in the Premier League so far this season, currently leading the race for the title with 54 points in 23 games.

Manchester United legend Gary Neville identifies what Arsenal must do to win the Premier League

Gunners head coach - Mikel Arteta.

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville has warned Arsenal that they have to avoid conceding easy goals if they want to go all the way to the Premier League title this term. The Red Devils legend made the comment after Mikel Arteta's men hit a rough patch a few weeks ago. He said on "The Gary Neville Podcast" (as quoted by HITC):

“They’ve conceded 10 goals in the last six games [across competitions]. I would say they need to stop conceding goals because one of the traits on a run-in is, if you’re conceding goals and teams feel like they have a chance, it’s very difficult to win a league, so they just need to watch that."

“If they can just think about, in this next week or this next period, getting back to clean sheets – it’s really important,” the Englishman added.

