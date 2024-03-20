“We have one of the best teams in the world” - Luis Figo makes emphatic claim about Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal at Euro 2024

Spanish news outlet MARCA recently interviewed Portugal legend Luis Figo. The former Real Madrid winger spoke about a number of topics, one of them being his national team's chances at the upcoming EURO 2024, slated to be held later this summer.

The final question asked to Figo was:

Q. To finish the interview, this summer there is the Euro Cup. How do you see Portugal?

He answered:

A. It is one of the best competitions in the world, and I am not saying this because it is in UEFA, but because of the level of the teams that compete and the players. We have one of the best teams in the world, I honestly say it, with a lot of talent and experience."

Figo continued:

"We are one of the favorites to win the title, with France, England... Then there are also the usual ones, with Spain, Germany, Belgium... I think it will be a very good championship, honestly, and I hope that Portugal can emerge champion."

Portugal are in Group F with the Czech Republic, Turkey, and a qualifier nation (yet to be determined).

Head coach Roberto Martinez talks about Portugal's perfect qualifying campaign

Portugal had a perfect qualifying campaign for Euro 2024, winning all 10 of their games.

Head coach Roberto Martinez has done so previously with Belgium and spoke about the achievement with Portugal (via One Football).

“It’s very difficult to win 10 matches in a qualifying campaign. I did it with Belgium and I know you need a very focused team that gives it everything. In this Euro 2024 qualifying stage no other team managed 10 victories."

He added:

"We did not play against teams that had the same individual level of our players, but there are always difficulties and people in football know that. The fans and other people may have their own opinion, and that’s healthy.”

Placed in Group J in the qualifiers, Portugal won 10 games, scoring 36 goals and conceding just two. The other teams in the group were Slovakia, Luxembourg, Iceland, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Liechtenstein.