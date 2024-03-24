"We were outmatched from start to finish" - Tata Martino reacts as Inter Miami slump to 4-0 loss to New York Red Bulls in Lionel Messi's absence

Tata Martino, the boss of Inter Miami - who were without captain Lionel Messi on Saturday (March 23) - explained the rousing 4-0 defeat to the New York Red Bulls.

In the absence of their talisman, the Herons were comprehensively outplayed in New York. The hosts opened the scoring inside three minutes through Lewis Morgan, who scored again six mintues into the second half.

After Wikelman Carmona made it 3-0 midway through the second period, Morgan completed his hat-trick to hand his former side their first league defeat of the season.

Reflecting on the defeat, Martino had no qualms admitting that his team were second-best all night (as per GOAL):

"There is not much to say, except that we were outmatched from start to finish. When a team enters a game without the desire to win, without spirit, without competing, and the other side just wants to win the game, they are going to win it."

Refusing to blame the defeat on Messi's absence - with the Argentinian out injured - the Herons boss said that the team won their previous game without the player.

"The absence of the best player in the world is important for everyone - but last week with D.C. Leo didn’t play either."

The loss meant that Miami were knocked off the perch in the Eastern Conference, trailing leaders Cincinnati by a point, having played a game more.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Inter Miami in 2024?

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has had a good start to his first full season in American football with Inter Miami - whom he joined last season.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner has contributed five goals and two assists in five games across competitions. That includes three goals - including a first league brace - in as many games in the MLS, to go with two assists.

His two other goals and an assist have come in two games in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner is expected to return to action for Inter Miami for their Champions Cup quarterfinal first leg with Monterrey on April 4.