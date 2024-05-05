"We are outstanding until we are not" - Jurgen Klopp reacts after Liverpool's 4-2 win over Tottenham

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has shared his thoughts on his team's performance following their 4-2 Premier League home win over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday (May 5).

Mohamed Salah opened the scoring inside 16 minutes before Andrew Robertson doubled the Reds' advantage on the cusp of half-time. The domination continued after the break, as Cody Gakpo made it 3-0 five minutes into the second period before Harvey Elliott seemingly ended the game as a contest in the 59th minute.

Spurs, though, rallied, with Richarlison pulling one back 18 minutes from time before captain Son Heung-Min further reduced arrears five minutes later. The Reds, though, saw off Spurs' mini-resurgence to take all three points.

Following the game, Klopp sounded pleased with the 'spark' shown by his side (as per DaveOCKOP):

"We are outstanding until we are not. It was a really good game. Tottenham can put pressure on Aston Villa again for the Champions League. In high performance things, you need a spark.

"I would say three points is enough, and the boys thought that. Anfield was a special place today. We were 4-0 up, I made the changes, and we lost organisation. Tottenham showed how good they could be. I was happy with the performance.”

Assured of a top-three finish, Klopp's side remain third in the standings, with 78 points from 36 games, five points behind leaders Arsenal.

What's next for Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool?

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool have had a decent season in Jurgen Klopp's last season in charge. After being in contention for an unprecedented quadruple, the wheels seem to have come off for the Reds.

Following an FA Cup quarterfinal defeat at Manchester United, they lost to Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals. To add insult to injury, their poor form in the league - two wins in five games - means they are all but out of what was turning out to be a three-horse title race.

Next up, Klopp's side visit Aston Villa on May 13 before closing their season at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers six days later. Having won the EFL Cup earlier this season, the Reds are unlikely to add to their trophy haul for the campaign, barring an unlikely implosion from Arsenal and Manchester City.