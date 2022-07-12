"We have not overestimated this result" - Ten Hag says Manchester United made 'a lot of mistakes' despite 4-0 win against Liverpool

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is refusing to get carried away by his side's comfortable victory over Liverpool during their pre-season friendly in Thailand.

The Red Devils thrashed their great rivals 4-0 in Bangkok, with goals from Jadon Sancho, Fred, and Anthony Martial giving their side a three-goal lead at half-time, before youngster Facundo Pellistri rounded off the scoring in the second period.

Despite his team's emphatic victory over Liverpool, Ten Hag has played down the result, as he cited that their opponents made many changes throughout the encounter.

Ever the perfectionist, the Dutch boss told Manchester United TV after the encounter (as per Utdreport):

"[It will take] a lot of time. Believe me. I have seen a lot of mistakes. Liverpool played three teams, and they were not at their strongest. We have not overestimated this result."

utdreport @utdreport Erik ten Hag: "[It will take] a lot of time. Believe me. I have seen a lot of mistakes. Liverpool played three teams, and they were not at their strongest. We have not overestimated this result." #mulive [mutv] Erik ten Hag: "[It will take] a lot of time. Believe me. I have seen a lot of mistakes. Liverpool played three teams, and they were not at their strongest. We have not overestimated this result." #mulive [mutv]

While Jurgen Klopp did make plenty of changes throughout the game, Ten Hag also swapped out his entire Manchester United starting XI throughout the 90 minutes.

The former Ajax manager played a 4-2-3-1 formation, with Bruno Fernandes captaining the team in the absence of Harry Maguire.

Jurgen Klopp explains how a different approach from Manchester United helped defeat Liverpool

The Reds will take on Crystal Palace next in Singapore in just three days' time and Klopp will want to see an improvement from his players following the heavy defeat.

Klopp claimed that United's high-pressing game, which Ten Hag was famed for at Ajax, helped rush his players.

The German manager proclaimed via The Manchester Evening News:

“I saw a lot of good performances in moments, but no consistency, sometimes we were in a rush, the way United defended in a man-marking system, especially in midfield, we gave the ball away and they finished the moments off, that was obvious.

The former Dortmund manager added:

“The way United is playing with this man-marking idea you need more flexibility, when Harvey [Elliott] came in the middle we were more dangerous."

Jonathan Northcroft @JNorthcroft First impression of Liverpool: training mode, Klopp more focused about fitness than performance, won't be remotely bothered. First impression of Liverpool: training mode, Klopp more focused about fitness than performance, won't be remotely bothered.

Klopp also claimed that he didn't regret fielding a young side in the first 30 minutes of the game, during which time United stormed to a 3-0 lead.

The Reds boss stated:

“We have to do what is right for us, we can’t have a look at what line-up the opponent uses, United have been in training a week longer for the core group."

He continued:

"We don’t want to take anything away from United, they did really well, but we showed glimpses of our football when we really dangerous, some moments were quite freaky that we didn’t score."

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far