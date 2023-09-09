"We have a packed squad" - Portugal superstar in confident mood when asked about Cristiano Ronaldo's unavailability for game against Luxembourg

Bruno Fernandes has reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo's absence from the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier against Luxembourg. The Portugal captain was booked against Slovakia and will miss the next match as a result.

Portugal defeated Slovakia by a score of 1-0 in their latest match, with Fernandes scoring the winner in the 43rd minute with a great strike. The Manchester United midfielder reacted to Ronaldo's absence from the next game, telling the media (via O Jogo Portugal):

"We already know that Cristiano supports us, he is a player who attracts a lot of attention, but we have a packed squad, which has to be ready to show quality following players like Cristiano."

One more of Cristiano Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammates, Diogo Dalot, reacted to Ronaldo's absence from the next game. He said (via O Jogo Portugal):

"Without Ronaldo, but we are still the Seleção. He will support us until the end."

Portugal have gotten off to a stunning start in their UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying campaign, winning all five of their games without conceding a goal.

Roberto Martinez says Goncalo Ramos will have the opportunity to replace Cristiano Ronaldo in the next match

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored five goals in as many appearances in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. Hence, replacing him will be a big ask for Roberto Martinez's side in the next game.

Martinez has confirmed that Goncalo Ramos will have the chance to take up the leading role in attack in the next match. The Portugal manager said (as per Record Portugal):

"Cristiano is always important. Today it was clear that, with the yellow card, he needed to give everything in the 90', he helped us and now we will demonstrate that there are others to help the team. Goncalo Ramos will have this opportunity.”

Ramos has already shown his quality for the national team and is one of the most highly-rated strikers in world football at the moment. Fans will keep a keen eye on how he handles the task of stepping in for Ronaldo.