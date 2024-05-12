"We have to perform at a really high level to deserve to win the match" - Mikel Arteta previews Manchester United vs Arsenal clash

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has explained that his side have to be at the top of their game to defeat Manchester United this weekend.

The Gunners will visit Old Trafford for their penultimate Premier League encounter on Sunday, May 12. Arteta's men need a win to stay on track in their bid to win the title, with Manchester City currently two points clear at the top of the standings.

However, Arsenal have not fared well in United's home in recent years. They've won only one of their last 16 matches across competitions at Old Trafford, losing 10 of those.

Arteta thus understands the task his team have ahead of them and said while previewing the contest (as quoted by @afcstuff on X):

“We know what we need to do but first of all, we have to perform at a really high level to deserve to win the match. That’s what the focus is.”

The Spanish tactician also stated that they will not be worried about Manchester United's form. Erik ten Hag's side have won just one of their last seven league games and enter this contest on the back of a 4-0 hammering at the hands of Crystal Palace.

“I don’t think about it [Man Utd’s form], every game has a different context. We know the difficulty & the history when you look at what we’ve done over there, so we’re going to have to be at our best to earn the right to win the game,” Arteta said.

Looking back at Arsenal's visit to Manchester United last season

Arsenal's last visit to Manchester United ended in a 3-1 defeat back in September 2022.

On that occasion, Antony opened the scoring for the Red Devils in the 35th minute before Bukayo Saka equalized for the Gunners on the hour-mark. Marcus Rashford's quick-fire double (66' and 75') then secured all three points for the hosts.

Since that game, the two teams have met twice in the league, both times at the Emirates Stadium. Mikel Arteta's men won 3-2 in January this year courtesy of an Eddie Nketiah brace (24', 90') and Saka's 53rd-minute goal. Rashford (17') and Lisandro Martinez (59') struck for United.

In September last year, Arsenal beat Manchester United 3-1. Rashford scored in the 27th minute, but Martin Odegaard equalized in the very next minute. After Alejandro Garnacho saw a second-half goal ruled out for offside, stoppage-time strikes from Declan Rice and Gabriel Jesus sealed the deal for the hosts.