"We have to plan for the future" - Mikel Arteta indicates Arsenal are in talks to tie down 2 key players to long-term contracts

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta recently shared an update on the future of Bukayo Saka and William Saliba at the club.

The Spanish manager noted that both players have big futures at the club and said that they are looking to tie them down to long-term contracts.

Both Saka and Saiba's contracts will be up in June 2024. However, both players have been real difference makers for the Gunners so far this campaign. Arteta sees them with a bright future at the club and wants to reward them by handing them long-term contracts.

Arteta spoke to the media ahead of his team's UEFA Europa League clash against Bodo/Glimt (via football.london):

"We have to plan for the future and we are all working on it. Edu is on top of it and all the board and we will try to do things in the right way and reward the players that in our opinion have a big future for the club."'

Saka has been indispensable in Arsenal's midfield so far this campaign. He has played nine games for the club so far this campaign, scoring one goal and assisting four more in all competitions.

Saliba, meanwhile, has also been in spectacular form since returning from Marseille after a loan spell at the French club. He has made eight appearances so far this season and has bossed the defense. To add to that, the central defender has scored two goals and provided one assist across all competitions.

The Gunners have won their only Europa League game of the campaign and will look to claim the top spot in the group with a triumph against Bodo/Glimt.

Arteta's men have also been in spectacular form in the Premier League. They currently sit at the top of the league table, having collected 21 points from eight games.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta opened up about Reiss Nelson

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Reiss Nelson spent a successful loan season away from the club at Feyenoord Rotterdam last season. However, the youngster is yet to feature for Arsenal so far this season.

Mikel Arteta praised the player's potential and hinted at giving him a chance in their upcoming clash against Bodo/Glimt:

"After the spell that he had last year on loan, we wanted him back to see if there are any changes and there’s a prospect that we can really take to the next level. We think the potential is there and we think we’ve seen something in Reiss that is special."

