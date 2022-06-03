"We have planned no departure" - Manchester United suffer transfer blow as fresh twist emerges in 25-year-old's future

Barcelona have seemingly dismissed claims they are looking to offload Frenkie de Jong to Manchester United this summer.

Speculation has been rife over De Jong's future with contrasting reports over the Dutchman heading to United.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils have opened talks with Barca for the 25-year-old to move to Old Trafford in a €85 million (£72.4 million) move.

De Jong has always been keen to remain at Barcelona, telling ESPN Netherlands:

"I prefer to stay with Barcelona."

He continued:

"Barcelona is just my dream club. Also from a young age. I just said it too. I've never regretted my choice despite the fact that I had hoped for more in terms of prizes than I've achieved so far. But I have never regretted my choice."

That hasn't stopped talk of the Dutch midfielder joining his former Ajax manager Erik ten Hag at Manchester United.

But Barca vice-president Eduard Romeu has moved to play down the rumors, saying (via MEN):

"We have not budgeted for the sale of players. Frenkie de Jong? If he leaves, it's a technical decision, not an economic one. But I repeat, we have planned no departure."

De Jong currently has four years left on his current deal with Blaugrana and is eager to stay at the La Liga giants.

But Barca's financial situation has put a number of their players' futures in the spotlight, with De Jong the biggest name to be rumored with departure.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag wants a reunion with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong

Erik ten Hag wants his former midfielder

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag will want to oversee a huge overhaul of the Red Devils this summer with a number of arrivals anticipated.

It seems Frenkie de Jong sits atop the list of his desired targets and the Dutch coach is keen on reuniting with his former Ajax midfielder.

Ten Hag managed De Jong in Amsterdam from the years 2016-2019 until the 25-year-old would move to Barcelona in 2019 for £77.4 million.

During their time together, the pair had huge success, winning the Eredivisie title and the KNVB Cup.

They also made it to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League in 2019.

De Jong played 59 times under the new Manchester United boss, scoring three goals and contributing four assists.

He was integral to Ten Hag's style of play at Ajax, with the possession-based philosophy implemented by the Dutch coach going hand-in-hand with De Jong's abilities.

