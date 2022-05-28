“We play this game for people of Ukraine” – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp sends heartfelt message to war-torn nation before Champions League final

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has dedicated his side's Champions League final against Real Madrid on Saturday to the people of Ukraine.

The showpiece was originally planned to take place in St. Petersburg. However, the clash was moved to the Stade de France in Paris in March following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC Jurgen Klopp: “Sadio Mané to Bayern rumours? I couldn’t care less, at the moment… he’s focused on the final. It’s not the first time that I have had a Bayern rumour come up just before a big match”, he added. Jurgen Klopp: “Sadio Mané to Bayern rumours? I couldn’t care less, at the moment… he’s focused on the final. It’s not the first time that I have had a Bayern rumour come up just before a big match”, he added. 🔴 #LFC https://t.co/tbunWBtLb7

Football has since united people across countries in support for the East European nation. There have been several displays and messages of support for the war-torn country.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, Klopp once again sent a message of support to the people of Ukraine (as quoted by The Liverpool Echo):

"I am happy the game is here for thousands of reasons. The war is still going on and we have to think about it. The game still happens and not in St. Petersburg is the right message. We play this game for people of Ukraine."

Due to the ongoing conflict, Ukraine were forced to postpone their crucial World Cup play-off encounter with Scotland until June. Meanwhile, all Russian national and club sides have been banned from competing in any UEFA or FIFA competition, including the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

John Murray @bbcjohnmurray



Earlier said it looks good re. Thiago and Fabinho’s fitness. Watching from the @bbc5live commentary position as Jurgen Klopp addresses his @LFC squad before their last training session ahead of the @ChampionsLeague Final…Earlier said it looks good re. Thiago and Fabinho’s fitness. Watching from the @bbc5live commentary position as Jurgen Klopp addresses his @LFC squad before their last training session ahead of the @ChampionsLeague Final…Earlier said it looks good re. Thiago and Fabinho’s fitness. https://t.co/b55oemcGw3

Jurgen Klopp on the prospect of his Liverpool side beating Real Madrid

The German boss is set to manage in his fourth Champions League final, while hoping to claim his second title.

Klopp's first European Cup final in charge of the Merseyside club ended in an infamous defeat to Real Madrid, as they went down 3-1 in Kyiv.

The clash in the Ukrainian capital is best remembered for three things. First, two howlers from then Reds goalkeeper Loris Karius; two, a Sergio Ramos-inflicted injury to Mohamed Salah; and three, Gareth Bale's all-time great overhead kick goal.

When Klopp was asked about the prospect of beating the Spanish champions, he replied:

"I've no idea how it will feel if we win. In the moment we are in, the mood to prepare a real game and a proper fight. Real Madrid (are the) most decorated club in Champions League, manager can win four times, we cannot get this experience overnight. We're experienced too, third final in five years. That's special!"

The Premier League side have battled their way through to the final thanks to hard-fought victories against Inter Milan, Benfica, and Villarreal in the knockout rounds. This will be Liverpool's 63rd clash of an exhausting season, having already won both domestic cups.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat