"We could have played better" - Andy Robertson opens up on mood inside Liverpool dressing room after Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid

Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson has admitted that they could have played better in their Champions League final loss to Real Madrid on May 28 in Paris.

He reasoned that they came up against an experienced team and a great keeper but was quick to add that his side should have made more of their chances.

The Reds lost 1-0 against Los Blancos at the Stade de France, with Vinicius Junior scoring the only goal to help the Spanish side win their 14th Champions League title.

Jurgen Klopp's men had plenty of chances, with 23 attempts at goal, nine of which were on target. However, Real Madrid were clinical and scored a goal with just two shots on target.

Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was named the player of the match for making nine saves to keep the Reds from scoring.

Speaking of the disappointment after the loss, Robertson said (via Mirror):

"The dressing room is quiet, devastated. That is what happens when you don't win finals.”

Robertson then spoke about Liverpool's performance, saying:

"We had chances, came up against an unbelievable keeper. Being honest though, we could have played better. In the second half we didn't start great and they got hold of the game. When you come up against experienced teams like that they know how to win finals.”

"They know how to see out a game" - Andy Robertson after Liverpool's loss against Real Madrid in Champions League final

Real Madrid thought they had scored in the first half through Karim Benzema but the Frenchman was denied by the offside flag. They eventually scored in the 59th minute through Vinicius.

Robertson was caught out of position which allowed Federico Valverde to bomb forward and put in a low, dangerous cross. Trent Alexander-Arnold was then caught ball watching at the far post which allowed Vinicius to tap into an empty goal.

UEFA Champions League @ChampionsLeague Vinícius Júnior writes his name into history



#UCLfinal Vinícius Júnior writes his name into history 🇧🇷 Vinícius Júnior writes his name into history 🙌#UCLfinal https://t.co/0hGh9JFeUO

When asked what went wrong in the match for Liverpool, Robertson said:

"We are a pressing team, it has worked so much for us but we have been caught back post and that's football. It is hard to get back in the game playing against a very experienced team, they know how to see out a game."

Liverpool finished the season with two trophies - the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup. They were aiming for a quadruple but Manchester City and Los Blancos denied them the Premier League and Champions League titles, respectively.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, finished the season with three trophies. They won the Supercopa de Espana, La Liga and the Champions League.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava