"We played a great game" - Lionel Messi hails Inter Miami's 'complete performance' after 5-0 Orlando City thrashing 

Lionel Messi recently reacted to Inter Miami's commanding 5-0 win in their MLS clash against Orlando City on Saturday, March 2.

The Herons were in full flow with both Messi and Luis Suarez getting on the scoresheet for Tata Martino's team. Suarez bagged an early brace (4', 11') to make it 2-0 before Robert Taylor made it 3-0 in the 29th minute. Messi netted twice within five minutes of the second half (57', 62') to make it 5-0.

The Argentina captain hailed his team's impressive performance, telling the media after the match (via MLS' official website):

"It was a complete performance because we played a great game. We knew we had to come out with a lot of intensity today because Orlando demand it – a lot of bodies crashing, waiting in the back for the counter."

Messi added:

"We were lucky to get the first goal, and that changed the whole game. After that we found spaces, we were able to play with more ease and it turned into a different type of game than we were expecting."

Lionel Messi has now scored thrice in as many MLS matches this season. Inter Miami, meanwhile, sit atop the MLS Eastern Conference Standings with seven points from three matches.

Tata Martino's side return to action on March 7 as they take on Nashville in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.

Lionel Messi speaks about Inter Miami's season goals

Lionel Messi has said that getting on a roll at the start of the season is crucial for Inter Miami as there are multiple tournaments coming ahead.

Messi further added that with Copa America, Leagues Cup, and more on the schedule, it's important that the Herons get as many points as possible in the bag now.

He said (via MLS' website):

"It’s important to start well because then the league stops, another tournament will start. "It’s good to reach that altitude with some air under your wings, and that’s what we’ve proposed for ourselves: start this way and get the most amount of points possible before Copa América, Leagues Cup and everything that’s coming."

Messi and company failed to reach the MLS playoffs last season. While they have had a promising start this term, there's still a lot to go in the season.

