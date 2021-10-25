"We played like kids" - David de Gea makes brutally honest admission, claims he will not accept such performances at Manchester United

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has lashed out at his teammates for their dismal performance in the Red Devils' 5-0 defeat to Liverpool at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

Liverpool took the lead in just the fifth minute of the game, thanks to a goal from Naby Keita. Despite creating a couple of chances to score early in the game, United failed to recover after going a goal down. Jurgen Klopp's side continued to be ruthless in front of goal, as they took an astonishing 4-0 lead at half-time.

United were reduced to ten men after Paul Pogba was shown a straight red card in the second half for a foul on Keita. Liverpool added to United's misery in the second half to complete a 5-0 rout. David de Gea, who was one of the lone bright sparks in the game for United, expressed his frustration at his side's performance against Liverpool.

"We played like kids," said De Gea in a post match press conference. 'I feel the pain of our supporters; you give the team everything, and we must do the same. I love this club. and we will not accept this performance," said de Gea via Instagram.

United's latest defeat has resulted in fans demanding the club to part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Despite signing Jadon Sancho, Raphael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, Solskjaer has been unable to get the best out of his squad.

United's hierarchy has shown support towards Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in recent weeks, but could line up replacements for the 48-year-old if results do not improve soon.

Manchester United should part ways with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to turn things around this season

The Red Devils currently lack cohesion, direction and a style of play under Solskjaer. The Norwegian seems to have lost the faith of many of the club's senior players.

Despite leading United to a third-place finish in 2019-20 and a second-place finish last campaign, Solskjaer has been unable to improve his side's style of play and performances.

The former Manchester United striker has improved the club's recruitment strategy. He has developed many youngsters, including Mason Greenwood, Scott McTominay, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan Bissaka. Solskjaer has, however, seemed out of depth this season, and has seemingly lost the faith of his players and the club's fans.

Considering the same, it would make sense for United to part ways with Solskjaer to bring about an improvement in their fortunes.

