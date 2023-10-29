“We have players with enormous quality” – Arsenal boss Arteta explains decision to drop Martin Odegaard in win over Sheffield United

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta opened up on his decision to drop midfielder Martin Odegaard for the side's clash against Sheffield United. Speaking after the game, Arteta pointed to the recent high workload for the side and stated that the Norwegian was not fully fit.

“We went through all the minutes that everybody has played the last three weeks and some of them played an enormous amount of minutes,” he said via Football.London.

“Martin has been as well carrying a little thing that wasn’t very comfortable in the games. So we have players with enormous quality and we have to choose and we believe that it was the right day to do so.”

Odegaard has been going through a tough run of form, with many Arsenal fans asking for him to be dropped. He was one among five changes from the side that won against Sevilla, with Gabriel Jesus out with an injury as well.

Kai Havertz and Emile Smith Rowe started in midfield alongside Declan Rice as the Gunners decimated Sheffield United 5-0. A hat-trick from Eddie Nketiah, followed by goals from Fabio Vieira and Takehiro Tomiyasu, gave the Gunners all three points.

Mikel Arteta full of praise for Arsenal star after Sheffield United clash

Nketiah completed a sensational hat-trick against the Blades.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta lauded attacker Eddie Nketiah after he scored a hat-trick against Sheffield United. Speaking after the game, Arteta praised the 24-year-old's mentality.

He said in the post-match press conference (via The Guardian) :

“I’m really happy for him, an academy player, to experience in the Premier League a hat-trick. He needs to enjoy the moment. He fully deserves it and hopefully there are many more to come. He’s got an eye for goal. You look at his stats from the last 10 years. What he’s done is remarkable. He needs minutes, opportunities, and service. If he gets that, Eddie is going to score goals, that’s for sure.

“He’s a great player for Arsenal. He can be better, yes. And the best thing is the talent that he’s got, but especially his mentality is incredible. When he has that mentality with that talent, he’s going to get much better.”

Nketiah opened the scoring in the first half with a smart finish before doubling his tally from a corner. He saved his best for his last with a strong effort from just outside the box.

With the win, Arsenal moved to second in the Premier League table, three points ahead of Manchester City and one behind Tottenham Hotspur. Guardiola's men will face Manchester United tomorrow.