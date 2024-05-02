"We are not playing much, and he has time to recover" - Tata Martino makes Lionel Messi claim ahead of Inter Miami-NY Red Bull MLS clash

Inter Miami boss Tata Martino has said ahead of the MLS home game with NY Red Bulls on Sunday (May 5) that Lionel Messi has had ample time to recover due to sufficient gap between games.

The 36-year-old has had an injury-plagued start to the season, missing four games across competitions due to a muscular issue. However, he has played the full 90 minutes in his last four games, with the Herons winning thrice.

Ahead of the MLS Eastern Conference leaders' game with New York, Martino expects his side to put up an improved showing this year after a forgettable outing in the fixture in 2023 (as per GOAL):

"Against NY Red Bull, it was the weakest match of the last year, we expect an equally intense team. Sergio Busquets is now available."

About Messi, the Argentinian tactician added:

"Messi is free to move and play in any position on the pitch. He is the best footballer in the world and a great goalscorer. We can’t limit his movement. Now we are not playing much, and he has time to recover from the physical demands."

Messi has scored and assisted in his last three league games, with the Herons winning all of them.

How has Lionel Messi fared for Inter Miami this season?

Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi

Inter Miami attacker Lionel Messi has had an impressive start to his first full season in American football with Inter Miami, whom he joined last summer on a free transfer.

In 10 games across competitions, he has notched up 11 goals and six assists. Most of those goal contributions - nine goals and four assists in seven games - have come in the league, where the Herons are three points clear of Cincinnati at the top.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has also bagged two goals and as many assists in three games in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, where Martino's side lost 5-2 on aggregate to Monterrey in the quarterfinals.