"We are prepared to fulfill all his needs" - Mikel Arteta on Jack Wilshere returning to train with Arsenal

Jack Wilshere is back at Arsenal and could potentially be in line to be involved with the first-team squad soon. The former Gunners midfielder left the club after the 2017-18 season.

His injury-ravaged career greatly affected the player's mental health. It downgraded what could potentially have been a great career for the English midfielder.

After being released by Bournemouth in the summer, Wilshere was given the chance to train at Arsenal. It was initially made clear by Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta that Wilshere's return to Arsenal was only theoretical.

The Gunners head coach said the player would just be training to gain his fitness and not be involved with the squad. However, Arteta has now added that Wilshere could be used in other roles at the club. The Englishman has been an ardent Arsenal supporter for well over a decade.

When asked about Wilshere's future, Arteta told Arsenal's official website:

"What you should believe is that we want to help Jack prepare for his next stage, physically, mentally. He wants to do his coaching badges again and we are prepared to fulfill all the needs that he wants. That is basically the idea and it is no further than that."

Arteta continued to explain Wilshere's possible role at the club and said:

"I am very happy to have him back. We had a conversation with Jack and understand the needs that he has, the period that he is going through and I think everyone at the club agreed it was the right moment to help him. We sat down with him and we listened to what he wanted to do and what stage he is and we are prepared to do anything we can to help him."

Arteta went on to add that Wilshere's commitment and experience will be a good addition to the Arsenal squad. He explained:

"He is going to be training sometimes with us, he is going to be around the place, he is going to be continuing his coaching badges that he is very interested in, try to get him fit, try to get his experiences across to our players, our young players, our academy and I think it is great influence to have around."

Arsenal have made a poor start to the new season

Arsenal have lost three, won three and drawn one of their seven league games this season. They are currently unbeaten in four games but the Gunners have failed to beat a top side, barring Tottenham Hotspur.

Arsenal have also signed a host of new, young players. They will be hoping for the youngsters to gel quickly and help Arsenal play better football in the coming days.

