“We were probably just a little bit naive” - Harry Maguire reacts after Manchester United suffer late defeat to Fulham at Old Trafford

Harry Maguire recently reacted to Manchester United's 1-2 Premier League home defeat against Fulham on Saturday, February 24.

The loss at Old Trafford brought an end to United's unbeaten run in 2024. Erik ten Hag's side went trailing courtesy of a 65th-minute goal from Calvin Bassey. While Maguire pulled one back for his side in the 89th minute, Alex Iwobi scored the winner for the Cottagers in added time.

Maguire has now reacted to the loss, telling the media following the match at Old Trafford (via UtdDistrict on X):

"We didn't do enough for the first 60 minutes or so, we started the game not great. First half was pretty even. When you're not playing at your best and things aren't going quite right for you you've got to do the basics right, set-pieces is part of that."

He added:

"When we equalised there was probably only one team who would go on to win the game but we were probably just a little bit naive in the end..."

Manchester United hold on to sixth spot in the league table despite the defeat. They have 44 points from 26 matches, three less than fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who have a game in hand.

Erik ten Hag remains in high spirits despite Manchester United's defeat

The Fulham loss is a crushing blow to Manchester United's hopes of securing Champions League qualification for next season. Despite the loss, Erik ten Hag sounded optimistic.

The Dutch manager even implied that the club's fate in the near future looks good. Speaking to the media following the Fulham game, Ten Hag said (via UtdDistrict on X):

"You have to see the bigger picture. The bigger picture looks very good..."

United return to action on February 28 when they take on Nottingham Forest on the road in the fifth round of the FA Cup. They play Manchester City at the Etihad in their next league clash on March 3.