“We could probably see him in a superhero movie” – Tarot reader makes bold prediction on Lionel Messi after dream start at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has made a dream start to his career in Inter Miami, scoring seven goals in four games and lifting the team from the bottom of the MLS Eastern Conference. But his success is not only backed by his talent and statistics, but also by a mystical source: tarot.

The person who has predicted a bright future for the Argentine legend is Cristian Sanchez Prette, a former Copa Libertadores winner. Prette, who is also a tarot reader and astrologer, runs a holistic family center called “Rayo de Luz” (Ray of Light), where he offers his services to those who want to know their destiny.

From there, he revealed to Ole how Lionel Messi will do in the United States, starting with the forward's astrology chart (via Mundo Deportivo):

"Messi has the Sun in Cancer. That means he is a family-oriented, upright and correct man. Share with Maradona the planet Mars in Cancer: Mars is the planet of sport and wrestling. Leo fights for his roots and being our soldier, at a sporting level, is precisely what represents and stands out.

"It also has Jupiter in Aries, mixing Aries, the sign of sport, with Jupiter, the planet that grants fame, good dowries and fortune. He has an ascendant in Aquarius, which is what makes him special and different."

Prette further elaborated:

"In transits, he has the planet Mars and Mercury crossing the eighth house, which is the house that makes him deeper... Not only is he going to focus on football itself, but he's going to focus on his business side. He has Neptune in Pisces, that means it's a good time for him to exploit his artistic gifts. We could probably see him in a superhero movie."

According to Sanchez Prette, Messi is comfortable in his new environment at Florida and will likely win silverware with Inter Miami:

"The cards tell us that there is a Messi recharged. Personally, he's smarter than ever. In the family he is doing very well and is reuniting with his inner circle. A Messi without pressure and more focused on enjoyment.

"That activates his entrepreneurial and business life, it means he wants to focus his life on something other than football. In football, many joys await him. It is very likely that he will be champion of the Leagues Cup."

Sanchez Prette is not a novice in the world of football, as he has played in several clubs in Argentina and abroad. He was part of the Estudiantes team that won the Copa Libertadores in 2009. At 38 years old, he still plays for Sacachispas, where he combines his passion for football with his interest in tarot and astrology.

Lionel Messi’s magic lifts Inter Miami to Leagues Cup quarterfinals

Lionel Messi proved once again why he is widely regarded as the best player in the world, scoring two stunning goals to help Inter Miami beat FC Dallas.

The Argentine wizard, who joined David Beckham’s club this summer, has been in sensational form in the tournament, scoring seven goals in four games.

Lionel Messi’s latest exploits saw him enter the top-five scorers of all-time for Inter Miami, a remarkable achievement considering the club was only founded in 2018. He is now level with team-mate Josef Martinez and former Miami players Lewis Morgan and Rodolfo Pizarro, who also netted seven times for the Florida outfit.

The only player ahead of Lionel Messi is his compatriot Gonzalo Higuain, who has scored 29 goals for Inter Miami since joining in 2020. Inter Miami will face the winner of the Houston Dynamo vs Charlotte FC match in the quarterfinals of the Leagues Cup on August 11.