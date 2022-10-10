"We have other problems" - Jurgen Klopp rules Liverpool out of Premier League title race after 3-2 Arsenal defeat

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp dismissed his side's chances of winning the Premier League this season after defeat to Arsenal on Sunday, October 9.

The Reds suffered a 3-2 away defeat against the Gunners. Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring for the Gunners in the first minute before Darwin Nunez brought the away side level.

However, Buakyo Saka put Mikel Arteta's team in front again in the dying moments of the second half. Roberto Firmino found yet another equalizer for Klopp's side.

Saka eventually secured all three points from the penalty spot after Arsenal were awarded a spot kick due to a foul on Gabriel Jesus.

While talking to the media after the game, Klopp dismissed his team's chances of winning the Premier League this season. The German said that his team needs to figure out how to win football matches regularly first. Here's what he said to beIN sports [via Anfield Watch]:

"The title is not our problem at the moment - we have other problems. We have to find a way to win football games consistently."

Jurgen Klopp provides worrying injury update for Liverpool fans

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed that both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz have suffered injuries during his team's loss to Arsenal.

While speaking to the media after the game, here's what Klopp said on the duo who had to come off the field during the contest (via liverpoolecho.co.uk):

“Lucho we had to change before half-time, something with the knee. Not good. He will have a scan and we will know more, I have no idea about the extent. On top of that, Trent was bad as well with the ankle, a twisted ankle. Not good. Trent in seven years never went off if he could have played on, he felt too much pain and there was slight swelling immediately. So he will have a scan."

Virgil van Dijk was also not happy with the penalty that helped the Gunners win the game as he said:

"We had good moments, bad moments and it got decided by a penalty that from our point of view wasn’t a penalty. It’s gone so quick, I’ve no idea how it looked in slow motion but unfortunately, we couldn’t get the points to bring it back to Liverpool. It is tough to take in general, conceding goals but we know that they are in the best moment of their lives."

