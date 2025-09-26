“We are professionals” - Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi makes feelings clear about goalkeeper Joan Garcia’s mistake in win over Oviedo

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi has shared his thoughts on the blunder from goalkeeper Joan Garcia in their LaLiga meeting with Real Oviedo. The Spaniard was responsible for the opening goal in the game which his side came from behind to win 3-1. Centre-back Cubarsi spoke with the media after the game, and was asked for his view on the error from Garcia. The 18-year-old showed his maturity by praising the goalkeeper for how he responded to the mistake, putting it down as a normal thing for professionals. He said (via @BarcaUniversal);&quot;Joan García's mistake? We are professionals. Joan handled it in the best way. You have to forget what happened; what’s done is done, and you can’t do anything about it. You need to focus on the future, and we’re with him. We’re one big family.&quot;Joan Garcia gifted newly-promoted Real Oviedo the lead after 33 minutes at their Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere home. The shot-stopper was drawn out of his box before he passed the ball straight to Alberto Riera, who hit a first-time looping effort over the Barcelona players scrambling to get back. Garcia recovered from his error to help his side claim all three points and move to within two points of rivals Real Madrid. The 24-year-old made two saves and completed 82% of his passes, remaining a key player in Hansi Flick's system. Joan Garcia joined La Blaugrana from Catalan rivals Espanyol in the summer and has since displaced the veteran duo of Wojciech Szczesny and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen in the starting XI. He has played seven times for the club this season, keeping three clean sheets. Barcelona overcome early scare to defeat new boysBarcelona overcame an early scare to come from behind and defeat Real Oviedo in their LaLiga meeting. La Blaugrana ran out 3-1 winners, taking their tally in the league this season to 16 points from six games, and putting them in second place. Real Oviedo have as good as they got in the opening period and went ahead shortly after the half-hour mark when Joan Garcia gifted them a goal. Alberto Riera graciously accepted, finding the net from around 40 yards out to hand his side the lead. Hansi Flick's side showed their quality and found an equaliser in the 56th minute after Eric Garcia bundled the ball home from close range. They went ahead through substitute Robert Lewandowski's powerful header in the 70th minute before a Ronald Araujo header sealed the win.