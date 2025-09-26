  • home icon
  • Football
  • Barcelona
  • “We are professionals” - Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi makes feelings clear about goalkeeper Joan Garcia’s mistake in win over Oviedo

“We are professionals” - Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi makes feelings clear about goalkeeper Joan Garcia’s mistake in win over Oviedo

By Sulayman Salahudeen
Modified Sep 26, 2025 05:34 GMT
Joan Garcia committed an error leading to a goal against Real Oviedo
Joan Garcia committed an error leading to a goal against Real Oviedo

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi has shared his thoughts on the blunder from goalkeeper Joan Garcia in their LaLiga meeting with Real Oviedo. The Spaniard was responsible for the opening goal in the game which his side came from behind to win 3-1.

Ad

Centre-back Cubarsi spoke with the media after the game, and was asked for his view on the error from Garcia. The 18-year-old showed his maturity by praising the goalkeeper for how he responded to the mistake, putting it down as a normal thing for professionals. He said (via @BarcaUniversal);

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Joan García's mistake? We are professionals. Joan handled it in the best way. You have to forget what happened; what’s done is done, and you can’t do anything about it. You need to focus on the future, and we’re with him. We’re one big family."

Joan Garcia gifted newly-promoted Real Oviedo the lead after 33 minutes at their Estadio Municipal Carlos Tartiere home. The shot-stopper was drawn out of his box before he passed the ball straight to Alberto Riera, who hit a first-time looping effort over the Barcelona players scrambling to get back.

Ad

Garcia recovered from his error to help his side claim all three points and move to within two points of rivals Real Madrid. The 24-year-old made two saves and completed 82% of his passes, remaining a key player in Hansi Flick's system.

Joan Garcia joined La Blaugrana from Catalan rivals Espanyol in the summer and has since displaced the veteran duo of Wojciech Szczesny and Marc-Andre Ter Stegen in the starting XI. He has played seven times for the club this season, keeping three clean sheets.

Ad

Barcelona overcome early scare to defeat new boys

Barcelona overcame an early scare to come from behind and defeat Real Oviedo in their LaLiga meeting. La Blaugrana ran out 3-1 winners, taking their tally in the league this season to 16 points from six games, and putting them in second place.

Real Oviedo have as good as they got in the opening period and went ahead shortly after the half-hour mark when Joan Garcia gifted them a goal. Alberto Riera graciously accepted, finding the net from around 40 yards out to hand his side the lead.

Hansi Flick's side showed their quality and found an equaliser in the 56th minute after Eric Garcia bundled the ball home from close range. They went ahead through substitute Robert Lewandowski's powerful header in the 70th minute before a Ronald Araujo header sealed the win.

About the author
Sulayman Salahudeen

Sulayman Salahudeen

Twitter icon

Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.

Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.

Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sulayman Salahudeen
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications