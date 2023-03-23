Arsenal forward Leandro Trossard has stated that he is optimistic about his team's Premier League title chances this campaign.

The Gunners are currently atop the 2022-23 Premier League table with 69 points from 28 matches. However, reigning champions Manchester City have a game in hand and can still reduce the gap to five points.

GOAL @goal Arsenal are getting closer to that Premier League trophy Arsenal are getting closer to that Premier League trophy 🏆 https://t.co/lGn1mku6TW

Trossard, on the other hand, has established himself as a vital squad member for Arsenal ever since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion in a deal worth up to £27 million this January. He has registered a goal and six assists in just 455 Premier League minutes for them so far.

Speaking at a national team press conference, Trossard shed light on his first few weeks of settling in at the Emirates Stadium. He said:

"I maybe didn't expect to make that many minutes at first, but injuries helped me a bit. I'm however more than convinced of my own capabilities. I arrived in a great group, filled with great players. That also makes it easier for new players to adapt and reach their levels."

Sharing his thoughts on the Gunners' title charge, Trossard added:

"It was a very busy and weird period for me, but I'm very happy that I have been able to join Arsenal. I think it's been a great step for me. We all know how difficult it is to win the league, looking at Manchester City and Liverpool in recent years, but I think we have a great squad and that we have proven time and time again that we're doing well. There are 10 matches left, we'll see where we end up."

The Gunners are next scheduled to host relegation-threatened Leeds United in their Premier League home encounter on Saturday (April 1).

Martin Keown warns Arsenal about games that could define Premier League title race

Speaking on the BBC, Arsenal legend Martin Keown asserted that his former club are in for a couple of tough Premier League games against Chelsea and West Ham United next month. He said:

"It's not just the Liverpool and Manchester City fixtures that stand out for me as being tough in Arsenal's run-in this campaign. The upcoming games against Chelsea and West Ham will be horrible too.

"Neither of those teams are having great seasons but they know that they could stop the Gunners from winning the title. Whatever else they are playing for, that is all the incentive they need."

Apart from taking on Manchester City and Liverpool in their last 10 matches, Mikel Arteta's side are also set to face Chelsea and West Ham on April 16 and April 29, respectively.

