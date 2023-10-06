"We should not put limits on these good footballers" - National team manager admits Barcelona starlet will be treated like Lionel Messi and Maradona

Spain manager Luis de la Fuente has said that Barcelona's Lamine Yamal will be treated the same way as legends Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona when they were young.

Yamal has burst onto the scene and made an instant impact for club and country, breaking a plethora of records. The 16-year-old is the youngest player to appear in the UEFA Champions League and is already one of the first-team regulars at Barca.

In 10 appearances across competitions - starting five - Yamal has contributed two assists and has a staggering €1 billion contract with the Blaugrana.

Yamal has also made an impact with Spain, becoming both their youngest appearance maker and scorer. Ahead of the upcoming international break, De La Fuente said about the teenager (as per GOAL):

“He has fantastic potential and conditions. We have to take care of him, he is young. But, do you remember when Messi or Maradona were 16 years old? We should not put limits on these good footballers. We must let them develop all their potential. That's what we're trying to do with this player here and at his club.”

Lamine Yamal is one of four Barcelona players in Spain's 24-man squad for the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. They will face Scotland at home (October 12) and away at Norway (October 15).

How Lionel Messi fared for Barcelona

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi made his name as one of the finest players to grace the game during his hugely successful 17-year stay at La Liga giants Barcelona. He made his senior debut for the Spanish giants in 2004.

In 778 appearances across competitions, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner racked up an impressive tally of 672 goals and 303 assists. Among his many records include winning 10 La Liga titles, the most goals in a La Liga season (50 in 2011-12), and a record six Ballon d'Or awards.

He left Barcelona in 2021 on a free transfer. He is now at Inter Miami in the MLS, whom he joined on a free transfer after a two-season stay at Paris Saint-Germain. Lionel Messi has hit the ground running in the MLS, bagging 11 goals and five assists in 12 games across competitions.